New Galaxy S10 leak reveals all the storage and RAM configurations

Samsung’s next-gen smartphone lineup — which will reportedly consist of four distinct devices — will officially be unveiled at a special Unpacked event scheduled to take place in San Francisco on February 20. While it’s been a while since we’ve been wowed with a Galaxy unveiling, Samsung’s upcoming S10 lineup certainly offers a lot of promise and will hopefully inject a bit of excitement into a smartphone landscape that has been somewhat uneventful as of late.

While it goes without saying that nothing is 100% official until Samsung announces it, it’s widely believed that Samsung’s upcoming S10 lineup will consist of an S10 Lite model a 5.8-inch display, an 6.1-inch S10, a larger 6.4-inch S10+, and last but not least, an S10+ model with built-in support for 5G. Per usual, a lot of what we can expect from Samsung’s upcoming S10 lineup has already leaked, but there are still a few details that remain up in the air.

In light of that, Max Weinbach over the weekend published a series of tweets which purport to tell us what type of memory and storage configurations we can expect from Samsung’s next-gen smartphone lineup. While we’ve seen such reports before, Weinbach’s figures — which he claims have been corroborated by three different sources — seem to differ ever so slightly from some previous reports we’ve seen.

So let’s dive right in.

According to Weinbach, storage options on Samsung’s S10 lineup will look like this.

Storage S10 Lite: 128GB

S10: 128GB/256GB

S10+: 128GB/256GB/512GB

S10+ 5G: 256GB/512GB/1TB

Folding phone (not 100% sure): 512GB/1TB

One difference from Weinbach’s sources and previous rumors involves the upper-tier S10 model. While previous reports claimed a 512GB model would be available, Weinbach’s sources indicate users will have to splurge for the S10+ if they want 512GB of storage. Further, a previous rumor we happened upon claimed that the S10+ model would be available in 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, an assertion which varies slightly from Weinbach’s numbers above.

As far as memory is concerned, Weinbach’s claims we can expect the following:

RAM: S10 Lite: 4GB RAM

S10: 6GB RAM

S10+: 6GB/8GB RAM

S10+ 5G: 8GB/12GB RAM

Folding phone: 12GB RAM

The 12GB of RAM is certainly an eye-catching spec, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen a rumor about it. With Samsung’s Unpacked event now just about 5 weeks away, it’s a safe bet that more Galaxy S10 leaks are right around the corner.