Brand new ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer may reveal the origin story of The Avengers

After two trailers and two TV spots for Captain Marvel, Marvel on Monday released an extended look at the upcoming superhero movie during the College Football Playoff National Championships. The clip features some of the footage that we already saw in previous Captain Marvel clips, but it also contains plenty of new gems. In fact, the clip suggests that Captain Marvel may have planted the idea of creating The Avengers in Nick Fury and Agent Coulson’s minds. Oh yeah, Agent Coulson is back. Well, he’s younger because Captain Marvel happens in the 1990s… but he’s still back!

The new trailer is 90 seconds long, which is long enough to see and learn more about Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. We get to see her explain to Fury what this Kree vs. Skrull war is all about while showing off her powers, and we get to see Skrulls as they shape-shift on Earth. We also get to see Coulson talking to Fury about superheroes and about finding more like her. Apparently, Captain Marvel is “just the beginning.” And we also get to see and hear more of Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg — or is he Mar-Vell? — in action.

Oh yes, and the film will have plenty of humor in it, just look at how well Captain Marvel and Nick Fury are getting along.

However, don’t be fooled by appearances, as Marvel trailers can be misleading. The new clip doesn’t give us any details about the movie’s plot, and we’ll have to wait a long while to see whether Captain Marvel and Fury will end things on good terms. After all, there’s a reason why Fury waited for decades to ask her for help. I’m talking, of course, about that Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene where he pages Captain Marvel just as he turns to dust.

Captain Marvel launches two months from now, on March 8th. Check out the new trailer below: