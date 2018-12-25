‘Avengers: Endgame’ fan art finally shows the hero we’ve been dying to see

Avengers: Infinity War is a fantastic movie, representing the culmination of 10 years of Marvel films. The writers and directors did a great job weaving together everything that we’ve learned from all the other standalone superhero stories. They delivered an intricate plot, a great cliffhanger that sets up the sequel perfectly, as well as plenty of heartbreak for moviegoers and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But someone was missing from Infinity War, someone we all wanted to see, and someone who Marvel creators only briefly addressed on screen: Hawkeye.

Ever since Marvel released the first Infinity War poster, it was pretty clear that Hawkeye was missing in action. We hoped to see him in the film, but that wasn’t the case. Ant-Man was a no-show as well, but it was easier to deal with his absence thanks to the Ant-Man and the Wasp film that premiered a few months after Infinity War. Ant-Man 2 explained exactly where Ant-Man was and what he was up to as the Thanos threat emerged. Also, Ant-Man isn’t an original Avenger or SHIELD agent. And thanks to the same movie, we now know that Ant-Man will have a pivotal role in Endgame.

In the months that followed the Infinity War premiere, Marvel explained that Hawkeye, one of the original Avengers, hasn’t been turned to dust after the snap and that the character had a great future ahead. Then, thanks to Jeremy Renner’s social media posts during Avengers 4 reshoots, we got to see glimpses of Hawkeye in action, just as rumors said he’ll appear as Ronin in the movie. It all ended with Marvel offering Hawkeye a prominent placement in the first Endgame trailer while teasing the hero’s new outfit and weapons.

With all that in mind, you should check out the following concept art for Endgame that was posted on Instagram recently.

The image depicts the new Ronin outfit that Clint Barton will wear during the film, teasing the fact that he’ll use ninja swords, as seen in the trailer. The image isn’t confirmed at this time, however. In the first Endgame trailer, Barton didn’t have a mask, but but he couldn’t be in a mask otherwise the audience might not have understood that Hawkeye is back.

Image Source: Marvel

The trailer showed him wielding a new weapon, although we do expect him to fire his bow in the film. Also, the trailer told us that Hawkeye may be sadder and angrier than we’ve ever seen him in previous Avengers films. We suspect it’s because he lost at least some of his family after the snap, but that’s just speculation at this point.

Endgame premieres on April 26th, which means we’ll see plenty of trailers and TV spots in the coming months. And hopefully, more of Ronin.