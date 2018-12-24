Galaxy S10 and Note 10’s exact screen sizes just leaked

Galaxy S fans who follow Samsung rumors closely already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S10 series that’s due in early February. Samsung’s tenth anniversary Galaxy S phone will feature a new Infinity-O screen and a bunch of exciting features. The phone will come in up to four versions in certain markets, including the 5G version that’s going to be released at some point in the first half of 2019. A new leak gives us the exact screen sizes for these devices, as well as the Galaxy Note 10 size. And yes, you can expect the Note 10 to be even bigger than the 5G Galaxy S10.

Samsung insider Ice Universe, who’s been posting for a few years details about unreleased Samsung devices and other smartphones, listed the screen sizes for all the new S10 and Note 10 flavors, as follows, likely picking them up from a new The Bell report:

Galaxy SS10 Lite: 5.75 inches

Galaxy S10 S10: 6.11 inches

Galaxy S10+: 6.44 inches

Galaxy S10 5G version: 6.66 inches

Galaxy Note 10: 6.75 inches

The Galaxy S10 sizes match what many of the previous leaks revealed, although those leaks offered the rounded figures that will be used in marketing: 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch for the Galaxy S10.

The same leaker said not too long ago that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.66-inch screen, but that no longer appears to be the case, The Bell says, as Samsung has recently increased the display size slightly. Then again, we expect every new Note phone to be bigger than the same-year Galaxy S versions. Screen size is one of the Galaxy Note’s signature features, although with the arrival of all-screen designs, the Galaxy Note has become a lot more similar to the Galaxy S line, prompting some people to wonder whether the two series should merge.

We don’t have as many details about the Galaxy Note 10 at this time, but we do know Samsung won’t discontinue the Note line just yet.

The Galaxy S10 will be unveiled on February 20th, a report claimed a few days ago. The Note 10 will like at some point in August, assuming Samsung sticks to its smartphone launch schedule.