Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 23)

Merry (week of) Christmas, everyone! As you might expect, the list of arrivals on Netflix this week is a bit shorter than usual, but there are still a few prime additions worth queuing up. First, we’ve got Avengers: Infinity War — one of the biggest movies of the year and is sure to be one of the most-streamed non-holiday movies on the service over the next few weeks. Plus, we all need to refresh our memories before Avengers: Endgame next year.

Other highlights include the eleventh season of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, The Magicians season 3, and a really great new anime called Hi Score Girl. There’s only one departure, but it’s a pretty notable one: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. I’ll be watching this one before it vanishes.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 23rd, 2018:

Arrivals

Monday, December 24th

Hi Score Girl — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magicians: Season 3

Tuesday, December 25th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11



Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Wednesday, December 26th

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YOU

Friday, December 28th

Departures

Tuesday, December 25th

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.