We have some bad news about the first ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer

The first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was shown at CCXP in Brazil last week, so many people thought that Sony and Marvel would also release it in theaters, on YouTube, and on TV. However, that didn’t happen and the trailer was pushed back to mid-December, according to reports at the time. There was also some chatter flying around that the trailer would premiere this week instead, but if you expected to see the first this week you’re going to be disappointed to hear the trailer isn’t coming.

Well-known insider Daniel R said on Twitter that multiple sources revealed the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer won’t be shown online for the time being.

After hearing from multiple sources – No trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home this week either. Not online anyway. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 17, 2018

Sony was expected to take advantage of the December premieres of hotly anticipated movies like Aquaman, Bumblebee, and Holmes & Watson. They’re expected to draw big crowds, so airing the first Spider-Man 2 trailer in theaters before those movies begin would make plenty of sense. Interestingly, it looks like that won’t happen.

If it's indeed not this week (which would be STUPID from Sony given how much Aquaman is on track to make) then it's probably with Holmes and Watson. It's all ready for theatres as we mentioned previously, they're kinda on the clock on releasing it https://t.co/G01Wc7JCTp — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) December 17, 2018

According to the well-informed site MCU Cosmic, Sony already submitted the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer to rating boards, which revealed the clip is two and a half minutes long.

Even if the trailer won’t be released to the general public this week, that doesn’t mean the contents of the trailer are a mystery. People who saw it at CCXP said the trailer reveals that the action takes place in Europe, with Fury going after Peter Parker, who’s on vacation, to enlist his help fighting a new threat, the Elementals. Mysterio, it appears, won’t necessarily be the bad guy here.

The film will launch on July 5th, a few months after Avengers: Endgame tells us how Spidey manages to return to life. Remember, Marvel fans, Parker is still dead following Thanos’ snap at the end of Infinity War, and we’ve yet to confirm how the remaining heroes will manage to undo all that damage.