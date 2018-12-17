Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 will not boast a quad-camera scheme after all

If you thought Apple had a tough time keeping iPhone rumors at bay, Samsung at this point seems to have given up. Every year, it seems that all the key features of Samsung’s new flagship devices are leaked weeks, if not months, in advance. Not that we’re complaining, of course, as it’s always fun to see what new features are lurking right around the corner. The upcoming refresh cycle for Samsung’s Galaxy line is no different as we’ve already seen an avalanche of S10 rumors roll in over the past few weeks.

Amid reports that Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup will consist of four distinct devices, including one with 5G support, one of the more intriguing rumors we came across suggested that the Galaxy S10+ model would boast a quad-camera scheme. That little tidbit certainly got some folks excited but a new report from PhoneArena reveals that that likely won’t be the case. In other words, if you’re planning to upgrade to a new Samsung device next year, the Galaxy S10+ will reportedly incorporate a triple-camera scheme on the back.

From what we can gather thus far, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy device will sport two selfie cameras on the front and three cameras in the rear. The lower-cost Galaxy model — a device dubbed the Galaxy S10 Lite — will reportedly feature a single camera on the front and a dual camera scheme on the back. All other Galaxy S10 models, meanwhile, will boast three rear-facing cameras.

The report reads in part:

There have been rumors about the Galaxy S10+ sporting a mighty quad-camera, like the one on the Galaxy A9, but according to out intel, both the S10 and the Plus model will have identical triple-camera setups.

Incidentally, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 models will reportedly maintain the tried and true 3.5mm headphone jack even though the Galaxy A8s ships without one. An official unveiling of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup is expected to go down at the company’s annual special event which is rumored to take place on February 20 of next year.