New Year’s Day is all about beginnings and endings. We put all of our successes and failures from the previous year behind us and do our best to start fresh. And Netflix sorta does the same thing (though it happens every month), with a full slate of new releases and a pool of shows and movies that didn’t quite make the cut.
January is going to be another one of those months where the number of removals isn’t all that distressing, but many of the movies and shows being removed are so incredibly popular that there are sure to be more than a few bummed subscribers browsing through Netflix early next year. Some of the biggest removals include The Godfather, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Fellowship of the Ring, and the beloved Friday Night Lights.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of January below:
Leaving January 1st
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali
- Interview with the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado 5
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- The 6th Day
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping
- The Shining
Leaving January 4th
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Leaving January 13th
- It Follows
Leaving January 14th
- Armageddon
Leaving January 18th
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Leaving January 19th
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in January as well.