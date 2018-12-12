New Year’s Day is all about beginnings and endings. We put all of our successes and failures from the previous year behind us and do our best to start fresh. And Netflix sorta does the same thing (though it happens every month), with a full slate of new releases and a pool of shows and movies that didn’t quite make the cut.

January is going to be another one of those months where the number of removals isn’t all that distressing, but many of the movies and shows being removed are so incredibly popular that there are sure to be more than a few bummed subscribers browsing through Netflix early next year. Some of the biggest removals include The Godfather, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Fellowship of the Ring, and the beloved Friday Night Lights.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of January below:

Leaving January 1st

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure



Blade



Blade II



Bram Stoker’s Dracula



Catwoman



Face/Off



Finding Neverland



Friday Night Lights



How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days



I Am Ali



Interview with the Vampire



Into the Wild



Journey to the Center of the Earth



Kung Fu Panda



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year



Like Water for Chocolate



Love Actually



Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa



Marie Antoinette



Meet the Fockers



Meet the Parents



Million Dollar Baby



Monsters vs. Aliens



Mortal Kombat



Rent



Sharknado



Sharknado 2: The Second One



Sharknado 3



Sharknado 5



Sharknado: The 4th Awakens



The 6th Day



The Godfather



The Godfather: Part II



The Godfather: Part III



The Green Mile



The Iron Giant



The Princess Diaries



The Queen of the Damned



The Reaping



The Shining

Leaving January 4th

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving January 13th

It Follows

Leaving January 14th

Armageddon

Leaving January 18th

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving January 19th

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in January as well.