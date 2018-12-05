We shared a great list of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free yesterday, and a few of them are still freebies if you happened to miss it. We’ve got a fresh new roundup for you on Wednesday though, and you’ll find it below. Just be sure to hurry up and download anything that looks appealing because these sales could be over at any time.

Mate – Talk and Translate

Normally $9.99.

Featured in the “Best Pocket Translators” by Apple. Mate translates 103 languages and also teaches you how to pronounce words correctly. It also perfectly understands speech in 40 languages and lets you hear the translation back. Phrasebook helps you to easily save & keep words you want to learn. Stop using tons of different language apps to help you translate and just use Mate! Mate Features: Translate Different Languages

• Mate understands 103 languages and also teaches you how to pronounce words correctly.

• Get translations for Spanish, French, Japanese, Italian and more!

• See the phonetic transcription and transliteration of words and text.

• Mate can speak out words and texts with correct accents to help you learn faster. Translate Speech

• Mate perfectly understands speech in 40 languages and lets you hear the translation back.

• Know what to say in a different language even in a crowded, loud bar! Create a Custom Phrasebook

• Language learners and travelers! Create custom word lists for any language and keep them handy whenever you need.

• Mate Phrasebook – Easily create and curate word lists which are available even offline. Use Mate Anywhere

• Stop switching between apps when you need a translation and use Mate everywhere you go!

• Translate anywhere, and even use Mate in iMessage and on the lock screen.

• Select any text in any app and get a translation by hitting the “Share via Mate“ button. Sync Translations Across All Devices

• Keep all of your translation and dictionary data synchronized across all your devices.

• Automatically synchronize your data between all your iPhones, browsers and Macs. No matter what you need translated, a word, a book or a friends’ message, no compromise! Now “Mate it,” will mean, “Come on man, just use this awesome app and forget about using translation websites.” Use Mate for all your translation needs! Download Mate today to get your ultimate translation helper!

Air-Photos

Normally $1.99.

Air-Photos is a wifi photo Viewer lets you direct view your photos from your computer without sync. Do you think that is very troublesome to import photos from your computer,especially when you have to keep updating photos?

Is it not enough memory to hold your thousands of photos?

Wish to direct view photos form your computer without synchronization? And it is also a photo sharing app ,let you share photo to others over wifi. The features :

1.View photos on you pc without sync over wifi.

2.Slideshow,Browse thumbnails,Zoom Photo ,Drag to view next.

3.Support Ram Image (.NEF .RC2)

4.Download photos from pc,view photos offline.

5.Share photos as a website.That you can access you photos over web browser.

6.Share photo to another device as a AirPhotoServer.That others can use Air-Photos to access your photos.

7.Automatically discover available servers on the network.

8.support set password for each image folder

9.support save photo to camera roll

10.support share camera roll

11.support air-Print ,twitter photo

12.support web upload

13.Support new iPad.

14.Support iPhone5

15.Suport External Display(Airplay Mirroring)

16.This version has a ad bar.

Instructions for use :

AirPhotoServer on your PC computer:

1.Go to http://www.airphotohd.com(or http://download.airphotohd.com) download and install AirPhotoServer on your computer

2.Start the AirPhotoServer

3.Tap Image Folders and select the Photo folders which you want to browse Air-Photos on you mobile device:

1. Download this application to mobile device

2. Ensure that your mobile device and your computer in the same wifi network

3. Start the Air-Photos and start browsing

Learn How to Make Origami

Normally $1.99.

Origami teaches you to craft beautiful shapes using only a sheet of paper. All 22 origami designs include detailed, step-by-step instructions and high-quality photos of the finished product. Each type of origami fold is shown in a precise, visual guidebook included right in the app. TOP FEATURES

• 22 shapes including boxes, flowers, stars, and more

• High quality instructions, diagrams, and photos

• Easy-to-use, polished user interface START FOLDING

• Step-by-step instructions for each origami masterpiece

• Folding guide and techniques included

• Designed for beginner and intermediate origami enthusiasts

Mini Jump

Normally $1.99.

Mini Jump will bring joy and happiness to your life!

Unlock and collect more than 60 cute characters: ninjas, pirates, vikings, aliens, robots, animals and others! “Mini Jump is a really fun addictive game” — AppAdvice.com “I haven’t been able to stop playing this game as I am determinedly set to collect all of the adorable characters!” — TouchArcade forums “Simple gameplay, many characters, endless platforms. Great game!” — iPlayApps.de Features:

● Awesome platforming action

● Jumping characters

● Ridiculously simple, yet totally addicting

● Free updates So what you are waiting for? Download Mini Jump right now!

Backup Contacts + Restore

Normally $0.99.

This app is the best way to backup your contacts directly from your iPhone! With one tap, you can backup all your contacts and send the backup file by message or email. You can restore your contacts at any time either from the app or by opening the attached file sent by message or email. Backup are made on your device only, they are not uploaded to any server Key Features: -Backup your contacts directly on your iPhone or iPad.

-Share backup by message or email

-Restore contacts directly from app

-Restore contacts on any device by opening the attached ,vcf file sent by message or email

-Choose contacts to restore

