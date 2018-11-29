After a bit of a hiatus, we came back yesterday with a new roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free — and there are still a few freebies in there if you missed it. Plenty more premium iOS apps have gone on sale for free for a limited time since then though, and we’ve put together the five best ones in this post today.

Video Splits for insta & snap

Normally $1.99.

Video Splits lets you post videos of any length to Instagram and snapchat. Video Splits will take any video from camera roll and split it to clips of 15 seconds, and saves them to the camera roll, so that you can upload them to IG Stories and snapchat effortlessly. + Output videos in Highest Quality Possible

+ Upload* old videos – Your videos don’t have to be taken within 24 hours

+ Clips are arranged in correct order so you can upload to Instagram stories in the correct order with no hassle.

+ Jump to Instagram or SnapChat easily after splitting the video.

+ Pick a video from any folder in your camera roll

+ No Ads – (We hate ’em).

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

+ Contact support in 2 taps – Email directly to developer’s inbox

+ Frequent updates and new features

*Video Splits App does not directly upload videos to Instagram or snapchat. It saves the videos to the camera roll so that user can upload it easily in the correct order using Instagram or snapchat app.

– Video Splits App is in no way associated with or endorsed by Instagram and or snapchat.

Download Video Splits for insta & snap

CallRec Pro – IntCall

Normally $8.99.

CallRec allows you to record your iPhone calls, both incoming and outgoing calls. There are no limits on the number of calls you are making, the destination or the duration of the calls. To record your calls simply do the following:

– During a call press the home button and start CallRec.

– Press on the red record button.

– The conversation screen will appear again – click ‘Merge calls’ once enabled (may take a few seconds) That’s it! your call will be recorded. The call recordings are stored on our server and you can listen to them from the app or email a link so you can listen or download them from the web to your computer. The app interface shows all the recorded calls and allows you to:

-Play

-Email a link

-Change the title

-Delete. Note: In order for the app to work make sure you have a Caller ID and that your carrier supports 3-way (conference) calling.

When making the recoding another call is initiated and local call rates applies. Before using CallRec you should determine whether call recording is legal in your country or state.

CallRec disclaims any and all liability or responsibility for your use of the app.

Download CallRec Pro – IntCall

Learn Spanish – MosaLingua

Normally $4.99.

***Learn Spanish in no time! MosaLingua’s effective and addictive teaching method will help you memorize loads of vocabulary, key phrases and conjugations in record time.***

By using the dialogue exercises, you’ll be able to improve both your Spanish comprehension and your speaking skills at the same time. Be sure to check out the video demo on http://mosalingua.com MosaLingua was designed by a Spanish professor and a team of polyglots who actually use MosaLingua on a daily basis. Did you know that you can get by just fine on vacation knowing less than 500 carefully-chosen words? Spending just 5 minutes per day for two months will allow you to memorize 600 words and key phrases! Learn the essential 20% that will apply 80% of the time. Afterwards you can choose an area of focus that is relevant for you (travel, sports, business, technology…).

Whether you are starting Spanish from scratch or you already know the basics, MosaLingua is adapted to suit your language needs. It’s like having your own private tutor in your pocket! Whether your motivation for learning Spanish is for school (diploma, class, course, SAT, GCSE), vacation, business purposes or simply for the joy of learning, MosaLingua will have you speaking Spanish in no time: MOSALINGUA CONSISTS OF:

– 3000+ flash cards of vocabulary and phrases, including audio pronunciations by native Spanish speakers

– 14 diverse categories (e.g. Accommodation, transportation, shopping, tourism, social, emergencies…)

-more than 100 sub-categories (e.g. At the restaurant, at the hotel, buying and negotiating, sports, partying, flirting…)

– Up to 10 levels to complete, from the basics to more specialized vocabulary

– 17 dialogues presenting common situations that come up on vacation (or when traveling)

– Study Spanish lessons and language tips that will aid your progression

– More than 100 bonus materials to unlock as you progress

– Online Spanish dictionnary

– Possibility to create your own cards LEARN THE ESSENTIAL 20% THAT WILL TAKE YOU 80% OF THE WAY:

Emphasis on the basics in order to understand and be understood

– Learn the most useful/most used vocab (and the most simple) first

– Learn only the most useful phrases for your studies, for your travel, or for Spanish SAT or Spanish GCSE HIGHLY EFFICIENT AND PROVEN LEARNING METHOD:

MosaLingua uses the Spaced Repetition System (SRS), the product of several years of scientific research.

– Calculates review dates for the flash cards according to how difficult you find each one, to encourage efficient and long term memorization

– Spend time learning what you find useful, not what you already know

– MosaLingua constantly adapts to your needs and pace (like a private teacher)

– Use both audio and visual memory

– Sustained learning (long-term memory) LEARN SPANISH ON THE GO

– You get to decide how long each Spanish lesson will be (it doesn’t matter whether you have only 2 minutes or more than 30 minutes to spend)

– You can stop a lesson and then pick up where you left off whenever you want

– You don’t need an internet connection, all the Spanish lesson and content is available OFFLINE FUN AND ADDICTIVE

– Unlock bonuses as you progress (dialogues, jokes, fun facts, sayings, tips)

– Learn from dialogues based on realistic situations that you may encounter on vacation

– You’ll be amazed at how quickly you will learn new Spanish words and how addictive it becomes

– the App keeps track of your progress giving you the motivation you need to succeed The Spanish app is constantly being improved. We take user feedback into account. Free and regular updates are in the works!

If you have a suggestion or need assistance, please click on the customer support link below– you are guaranteed a reply!

Download Learn Spanish – MosaLingua

Learn Japanese Phrases via Anime

Normally $0.99.

Massive amount of anime videos to help you quickly memorize most used Japanese mastery, and lay a solid foundation for Japanese learning. Software features:

* User-friendly interface and operating

* High-quality male / female voice pronunciation

* Clear and smooth animation

* Massive video contents

* No internet required

* Watching short videos from Classic / popular animes, enjoy the special and efficient learning experience A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. I believe this app will help you to overcome the Japanese learning disabilities, and leading to Quick Improvement.

Improve your Japanese learning from here! Anime List:

– Natsume’s Book of Friends

– SLAMDUNK

– School idol project

– She and Her Cat

– Kotenbu Series

– Tokyo Ghoul

– Tokyo Ravens

– Kyoukai no Rinne

– Charlotte

– Long Riders!

– 3-gatsu no Lion

– Kuromukuro

– Magic of Stella

– Kiss Him, Not Me

– 5 Centimeters Per Second

– Kara no Kyōkai

– The Place Promised in Our Early Days

– Kanon Support Languages:

– English

– Español

– 简体中文

-繁體中文

– 한국어

Download Learn Japanese Phrases via Anime

let’s led – led banner app

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

Download let’s led – led banner app