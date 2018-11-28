New 360-degree video shows us exactly what Tesla’s Autopilot ‘sees’ in real time

One of the more ironic things about all of the negativity that sometimes shrouds Tesla is that much of it stems from Elon Musk simply making bold promises that Tesla can’t keep. We saw this play out quite publicly over the past few months with respect to the Model 3. You might recall Musk last year boldly proclaiming that Model 3 production would reach 5,000 units per week in December of 2017, a threshold the company would only meet many months later.

In a similar vein, we’ve seen equally ambitious claims from Musk regarding Tesla’s Autopilot feature. Specifically, Musk a few years ago boasted that a Tesla in 2017 would be able to drive itself from Los Angeles to New York City with absolutely zero driver interaction. That feat, of course, has yet to be achieved and there’s no telling if Tesla will even attempt it anytime soon. The sad thing is that Musk’s overly optimistic promises can often overshadow some of the impressive work Tesla is actually getting done, especially in the realm of the company’s Autopilot feature.

Over the past few months, Tesla has rolled out a number of Autopiolot updates which not only enhance the driving experience, but improve overall reliability and performance. And while we’ve seen videos in the past which provide us with an engaging look at what Tesla’s array of cameras see when the Autopilot feature is engaged, a new 360 degree video from Pranav Kodali takes things to the next level.

Over the course of a nearly 18-minute video, users can pan around and take a look at all of the data Tesla’s Autopilot feature is processing in real time. It’s really quite astounding and well worth checking out.