Black Friday 2018: Two ways to get free AirPods this week

If you’re shopping for AirPods deals this holiday season, you’re likely to find some good deals out there, but don’t expect any huge discounts on Apple’s hot wireless earphones.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to score free AirPods this holiday season — as long as you understand that nothing is truly free, and strings are usually attached to anything labeled “free.”

We’ve got two Black Friday deals that offer you free AirPods, as long as you get new wireless service. But that’s only good news if you were already shopping for a new carrier this holiday season:

AT&T

The Lounge By AT&T is hosting a special Black Friday 2018 event on November 23rd, but you’ll need to be in Seattle to take advantage of it.

Visit The Lounge on Friday during 8:00 AM and 7:00 PM to score a free pair of AirPods when you switch and activate a new postpaid wireless service with AT&T. The deal is valid through November 25th, according to the fine print.

Metro

The second way of getting yourself a free pair of AirPods is by switching to T-Mobile’s Metro. All you have to do is bring your iPhone 6s or newer to Metro or purchase an iPhone 6s from Metro for as little as $49 to take advantage of the deal. You’ll also have to get an unlimited LTE plan to qualify.

The offer is valid from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, so you have plenty of time to decide. Unlike the previous deal, which requires you to visit Seattle, T-Mobile’s deal is available from any Metro store — learn more about it at this link.

If you’re shopping for more Black Friday deals for Apple products, check out our roundup on Apple gear at this link.