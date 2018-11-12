OnePlus will release a 5G phone early next year, but it won’t be the OnePlus 7

A few weeks ago when OnePlus confirmed that it’ll launch a Qualcomm-powered 5G phone in the first half of the year, we assumed the company was talking about the OnePlus 7. That’s because OnePlus only makes two smartphones every year. Or, better said, that’s what OnePlus used to do. Apparently, the company’s first 5G phone is indeed coming in early 2019, but it won’t be the OnePlus 7.

Honestly, we didn’t expect to see a OnePlus 7 hit stores in early 2019 at all, considering that the OnePlus 6T just launched. That phone should drop at some point in May or June. The first OnePlus 5G phone, meanwhile, will be something entirely different and will sport a different brand. A OnePlus spokesperson told CNET Spain that the next flagship, the successor of the OnePlus 6T, won’t have 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 5G phone will be part of a new line of devices, meant to complement the current portfolio. That’s certainly an interesting approach for one of the most exciting Android vendors out there. The OnePlus 5G phone will launch in early 2019, so the phone could be unveiled at MWC in late February, but that’s just speculation.

One problem with being among the first companies to launch 5G smartphones, considering there won’t be decent 5G coverage for some time to come, may be the entry price. A OnePlus 5G phone may be more expensive to manufacture because of that 5G connectivity, which would explain why the OnePlus 7 won’t get 5G.

OnePlus has steadily increased prices for its smartphones over the years, as its phones have received more sophisticated and expensive features. But its flagships are still very affordable compared to the competition. It’s likely that the OnePlus 7 will also retail for much less than what other companies are charging for flagships these days.