 T-Mobile has blocked one billion spam calls in the last 18 months – BGR
T-Mobile spam calls
Business

T-Mobile has blocked one billion spam calls in the last 18 months

Andy Meek
November 9th, 2018 at 5:02 PM

We’ve told you in the past about estimates suggesting that your cell phone is going to be bombarded with a ton more spam calls next year. Estimates vary, but the increase is forecasted to mean around half, and maybe more, of all mobile traffic in 2019 will be attributable to such calls.

That’s not to say preparations aren’t being made to fight them. Indeed, T-Mobile today has touted its record over the last 18 months of having blocked 1 billion such spam calls to its customers’ phones, and that its Scam ID and Scam Block technology has helped the so-called Un-carrier flag more than 6 billion calls as “likely” spam.

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals: Instant Pot Duo60, $16 Bluetooth earbuds, $20 fast wireless charger, Dyson, more

Building on that, T-Mobile also announced today that it’s rolling out more protections to stop customers from being harassed by such calls. On the heels of the FCC calling on the industry to implement STIR (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) standards, T-Mobile said today that it is the first in the industry to be ready to implement both standards. “When adopted industry-wide,” according to a spokesman, “these standards will allow customers to know the calls they are receiving are verified as authentic and not spoofed or hijacked by scammers.”

Meanwhile, T-Mobile also said today that it’s integrated new spoof identification technology at the network level, “meaning that Scam ID and Scam Block, the Un-carrier’s free scam detection services, can now better catch and stop spoofed numbers from reaching your phone.” the spokesman continued. In terms of other benefits, the Un-carrier also touts its offering of free scam protection on any device without the need for an app or registration.

“In addition to being first to announce readiness for both the new STIR/SHAKEN standards,” T-Mobile said in its announcement today, “T-Mobile improved its popular Scam ID and Scam Block with new protections against the increasingly common ‘Neighborhood Spoofing’ — where scammers temporarily hijack a phone number to match the area code and 3-digit prefix of the person they are targeting, making the incoming call look familiar. Existing protection apps can only black-list against known scam numbers, not legitimate numbers that’ve been temporarily hijacked by scammers.

“Together with partner First Orion, T-Mobile is the only major wireless provider to add and deliver new protections at the network level. That means Un-carrier customers can expect fewer of these types of calls, thanks to intelligent analysis of network-wide data that better pinpoints and identifies the origin of a call before it reaches your phone.”

Image Source: Utrecht Robin/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Tags:
Comments

Trending

  1. 1
    Tech

    Google just told us how to fix the worst thing about Androids and iPhones

  2. 2
    Entertainment

    Russo brothers just trolled fans yet again over the ‘Avengers 4’ title

  3. 3
    Tech

    Galaxy S10 won’t have the all-screen design you want, but it’ll get the best next thing

  4. 4
    Deals

    Today’s best deals: Instant Pot Duo60, $16 Bluetooth earbuds, $20 fast wireless charger, Dyson, more

  5. 5
    Deals

    Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are now live: Here are the top 10

BGR Top Deals

  1. 1
    Hurry Before It's Gone!

    Today’s best deals: Instant Pot Duo60, $16 Bluetooth earbuds, $20 fast wireless charger, Dyson, more

  2. 2
    Deal Of The Day

    The Instant Pot with 23,000 5-star reviews is back on sale on Amazon

  3. 3
    Best Deal We've Found

    A single portable power bank can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on the go

  4. 4
    The Price Is Right

    Pick up a fast wireless charger for just $6.99 in this Amazon sale

  5. 5
    Going Fast!

    Dyson’s $400 V7 cordless stick vacuum is $216 today on Amazon

Picked For You