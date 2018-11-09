We finally have the name and release date of Disney’s Netflix rival

Disney has been developing a streaming service of its own for quite a while now, but we never knew what this Netflix alternative will be called or when it’ll launch. Thankfully, Disney has shared more details about the video streaming service during its latest quarterly earnings call. Meet Disney+, coming to devices near you in about a year.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed the name of the service during a live audio call earlier this week, saying that Disney+ is scheduled to launch in the US in late 2019. The service will likely be available in other markets in the future, as the Disney+ website, where you can register to receive updates on Disney+, already features localized translations.

In the press release that followed the announcement, Disney also revealed the names of other TV series that are going to be available on the streaming service, derived from Disney properties that usually bring in a lot of money at the box office, including Star Wars and the Marvel universe.

Image Source: Disney

Iger announced that Lucasfilm is developing a second Star Wars live-action series for Disney+ focused on the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor in the first years of the Rebellion, prior to the Rogue One story. The same Diego Luna, who played the character in the movie, will play Andor in the series. The other Star Wars series is, of course, The Mandalorian, which has Jon Favreau at the helm.

The exec also revealed that a live-action series about Loki is in the works, with Tom Hiddleston starring as the Marvel villain whom we’ve grown to love. But Disney didn’t provide any details about this story’s timeline, which isn’t surprising at all. That’s because Loki died in Infinity War, right at the beginning of the film. Or maybe he “died,” which is what many people suspect.

Iger did not share any details about pricing for Disney+ at this time. To register for more information just go at DisneyPlus.com.