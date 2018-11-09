With Black Friday just around the corner, you need to do everything you can so save as much money as possible so you can take advantage of all the sweet deals that will flood the web and your local retailers. We’re doing our part by hooking you up with the best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that are on sale for free for a limited time. Grab them while you can!

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

Download Emoji Camera

C-Time

Normally $4.99.

Your time is precious. C-Time is the App that helps you see, how much of your valuable time you spend at certain places. Do you ever wonder how much time you spend at work, at your school or in your gym?

C-Time works with geofence system and will automatically record your time being in your defined places per day, month and year.

All this works automatically, without any need to start the app and press any buttons. Whenever you drive / walk into your defined places, C-Time will register your entering and start counting the time you spend at this place. When you leave this place C-Time will automatically stop counting. Features:

• automatically register your time you spend at your places

• show you a notification when you arrive or leave a place with summary information

• manually start and stop the counting

• edit / modify the recorded times

• export / email your time data

• post your time in social media: facebook / twitter / sina weibo With C-Time app you easy track your valuable time you spend at your office, gym or wherever you are interested in. The automatic mode needs the geofence system and is working with:

• iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S and newer. Hints:

□ The automatic mode runs at it’s best, when you have wifi enabled on your phone.

□ C-Time uses the same feature (geofence) as Apple uses in the “Reminders” app. ================================================

What customers have said about C-Time:

================================================

What customers have said about C-Time:

Download C-Time

Colossill Gram

Normally $0.99.

Have you ever been blocked for telling the truth on social media? It seems like everybody can tell their truth, except us. Find your people to build around you. Select mile radius. Where you will NEVER EVER get blocked for speaking the truth about the state of black America! Support Black Business and download today, your community is waiting on you. Join Colossill Gram today!

Download Colossill Gram

Speckle – Lens bokeh

Normally $0.99.

Super easy… and you can transform your photos into a true , dreamy bokeh effect using this simulator. Adjust the lens bokeh and control your effect like a pro would do using a real expensive tilt lens. Professional focus , auto blurred background , automatically form different spots. Here’s what you can do with Speckle: -Easily remove backgrounds from photos by automatic cutout tools;

-Repeat unlimited, eraser tool can be modified at any unsatisfied portion;

-Pan and zoom for precise focal position;

-Eraser diameter softness and size can be adjusted;

-80 designed shapes to inspire your imagination to one picture.

-Adjust Exposure , Saturation , Brightness , Contrast ;

-Modify layer via transparency, colorize, blend mode etc, much like Photoshop.

-Share your bokeh picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox etc.

Download Speckle – Lens bokeh

FLY Concierge: Food Guide

Normally $0.99.

New York City food guide right in your pocket: discover best restaurants, cafes, and bars nearby. Visiting a City and want local insight? Or native to a City and looking for new experiences?

Don’t go it alone! FLY Concierge (“FLY”) instantly finds the coolest places near you to eat, drink or play. Get recommendations when you are just walking around the city. Forget search engines and crowd sourced sites.

Instead, with a few quick taps on your smartphone get great recommendations, insider insight and point to point directions.

FLY knows the City so you don’t have to. Simply put, let us guide you to the right destination.

Time is our most valuable commodity. Life experiences are our most valuable gems. Let’s not waste either.

FLY is currently available in New York City.

Download now.

Download FLY Concierge: Food Guide

Status Art

Normally $1.99.

Status Art is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further! An easy to use tool, lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalizes your device unlike any ordinary wallpaper can. Status Art works by mixing the design you like into your wallpaper. This gives your device a much more streamlined appearance, making your phone more stylish than anyone else’s. It is the only app of its kind that is compatible with the iOS7 Parallax effect ON! Pick some out now and enjoy the new updated look of your phone.

Download Status Art

I.F.O

Normally $0.99.

I.F.O is an old school LCD-style shoot’em up game.

You have to shoot UFOs using a classic aircraft and save the animals which kidnapped by the aliens.

Let’s save the Earth from the aliens! You are the last hero of the world. Very simple controls – You can rotate aircraft by left & right buttons. and you can dash by pushing both buttons together. That’s all. The mysterious alien power – If you kidnap an alien, your classic airplane gets power up by the mysterious alien power. Unique weapon & item – You can change weapon while saving the animals kidnapped by the aliens. And you can recover your life at the same time. Depends on the kind of animal, you can earn a heart piece which make your maximum life larger. Sharing replay video with friend – Share your cool dogfight via Facebook and Twitter by Everyplay replay sharing feature. Total Battery is

Gon Lee – Code, Art and

Title BGM is OTOnoniwa

In game BGM is Skipmore

Download I.F.O