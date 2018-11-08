Walmart’s Black Friday ad is official: iPhone XS, Galaxy Note 9, consoles, TVs, and so much more

After hosting early pre-Black Friday sales in previous weeks, Walmart early on Thursday unveiled the ad many of you have been looking for, the Black Friday 2018 flyer, which contains plenty of sales on hot tech items, as well as various other products.
Walmart announced that 18 Black Friday deals will be available on November 8th on Walmart.com, while the actual Black Friday sales start on Wednesday, November 21st, at 10:00 PM EST. Then, on Thanksgiving, Walmart will host its “first-ever ‘Light Up Black Friday’ party for customers” (from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM) followed by the in-store sales event.
Here are some of the best tech deals featured in the official Black Friday ad:
Consoles and games
- $399 Xbox One X 1TB console (save $100) – all other Xbox One X bundles are $70 off
- $299 Nintendo Switch with Mario Cart Deluxe
- $199 Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Spider-Man bundle
- $199 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle – all other Xbox One S bundles are $229
- $199 PlayStation VR Astro Bot Bundle (save $100)
- $79 Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker Edition
TV
- $399 65-inch RCA 4K Ultra HD LED TV
- $398 65-inch TCL or Sharp Roku 4K Smart TV
- $498 60-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV (save $100)
- $398 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV
- $299 55-inch Sharp 4K Ultra HD TV
- $248 55-inch Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV
- $249 50-inch Sharp 4K Ultra HD TV
- $99 40-inch Hisense Full HD TV
- $178 32-inch Samsung HD Smart TV
- $168 32-inch Curved Samsung LED monitor
- $48 Roku Ultra with JBL Headphones (save $51) – and $35 Sling credit with purchase of Roku player, one month free of Showtime
- $20 Roku SE
Smartphones and tablets
- $400 Walmart Gift card iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- $300 Walmart Gift card iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- $300 Walmart Gift card Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy S8 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon device plans
- $299 32GB iPhone 6S Plus on Straight Talk (save $100)
- $199 Galaxy S7 on Straight Talk (save $130)
- $99 32GB iPhone 6 on Straight Talk (save $50)
- $79 Samsung J7 Crown on Straight Talk (save $110)
- $79 iPhone SE on Walmart Family Mobile (save $60)
- $49 LG Zone 4 on Verizon (save $65)
- $49 LG Xpression Plus on AT&T (save $50)
- $39.88 LG Rebel 4 on Straight Talk (save $29.12)
- $249 32GB iPad 6th-gen (save $80)
- $129 Samsung Galaxy Tab E 10-inch Android tablet (save $60) – and $25 of Google Play credit
- $69.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab E 7-inch Android tablet
- $28 RCA Voyager III Android tablet (save $21.87)
Wearables
Miscellaneous
- $99 Google Home Hub (save $50)
- $45 Google Chromecast and Google Home Mini bundle (save $29) – and $15 Vudu credit; only at Walmart
- $45 Google Play store gift card worth $50 (save $5)
- $25 Google Home Mini (save $24)
Laptops and Desktops
- $799 Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch laptop
- $699 Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch laptop
- $599 HP Pavilion Gaming laptop – and $170 of gaming software included
- $529 HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop – only at Walmart
- $499 HP Pavilion x360 notebook
- $479 Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop – only at Walmart
- $349 Lenovo Ideapad 330S 15.6-inch laptop – only at Walmart
- $299 Lenovo Ideapad 320 – only at Walmart
- $259 HP 15-inch laptop
- $169 Dell Inspiron 11 2-in-1 laptop
- $159 HP Stream 11 notebook
- $99 Samsung Chromebook 3 (save $100)
- $89 RCA Cambio 2-in-1 notebook (save $60)
The full catalog is available online at this link. Also, remember that Walmart updated its shipping policies for the holidays a few days ago — here’s what you need to know before you start shopping.