‘Red Dead Online’ beta set to launch ‘toward the end’ of November

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the most anticipated games of the fall (and the year), but the mode that has a chance to make it one of the biggest games of the decade still hasn’t arrived. Like Grand Theft Auto V before it, Red Dead 2 will have an online mode that takes place in the massive open world Rockstar built, but it wasn’t quite ready on October 26th. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to get our hands on it.

During an earnings call this week, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that the Red Dead Online public beta will launch “toward the end of the month.” Rockstar had previously announced that Red Dead Online would launch as a beta in November, but failed to provide any specific dates for the launch at the time.

“Red Dead Online is an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative game-play in fun new ways,” said Take-Two president Karl Slatoff.

Using the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, the vast world of Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players. Access to Red Dead Online will be free with the purchase of Red Dead Redemption 2 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

That’s not much detail for a hugely important game mode set to launch in about three weeks, but the structure sounds similar to that of GTA Online, which immediately became a fan favorite and has helped drive sales over the years. In fact, Take-Two announced just this week that over 100 million copies of GTA V have been sold.