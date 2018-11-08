Looking for some nifty new apps to try on your iPhone or iPad? Don’t want to pay for them? We’ve got you covered with eight different premium iOS apps and games that are all free downloads right now. There are also a few freebies left in yesterday’s roundup, so be sure to grab them before those deals are done.

Filterious Photo Filters

Normally $0.99.

Filterious is a vintage photo filters that makes any picture unique. Explore collections of hand made filters from the 90’s. Apply effects in one tap, swipe to change the dust effect and export the result to your photo library. Filterious contains 15 filters and 2 additional filter packs available for in-app purchase.

The Test of Watson Scott Game

Normally $1.99.

Are you ready for Horror Test of the Year?

Take Series of Questions to assess what scares you most.You can share end results with your friends for fun.

Tabi Calc

Normally $2.99.

Tabi Calc is a calculator specifically designed for travelers. *Tabi is Japanese for travels. Flight time:

Arrival time – Departure time = Travel time

Timezones support (City names and 3-digit Airport codes) Currency rates:

Automatically detect GPS and set your local currency.

Easy conversion between local and your home currency (iPhone & Apple Watch) It also works as a regular calculator:

Arithmetic between two numbers

M+, M- buttons

Duration calculation.

Time difference between two photos

Pro Mirror Cast for ROKU TV

Normally $1.99.

It is easier now than ever before to mirror from your iOS devices to ROKU TV with our app. Stream from your iOS devices to ROKU Please follow these steps: * Log in with your information * Create a broadcast to your Roku TV * Go to your upcoming and stream * Open youtube app on your Roku TV * Look up your livestream Enjoy!!

Reckless Getaway

Normally $0.99.

Who’d a thought robbing the bank would be the easy part? Now comes the real challenge – to escape with your hard-earned loot having the fuzz hot at your heels! Weave in and out of oncoming traffic; dodge, outrun or ram pursuing police cars

and just generally crash, smash and thrash your way through 16 varied levels. Let’s face it: beating someone across the finishing line is a lot of fun,

but not nearly as much fun as tackling them into oncoming traffic to watch

chaos ensue. The Developers behind Reckless Racing now brings you Reckless Getaway! FEATURES:

– 16 eye-popping, visually amazing Tracks

– Simple and effective controls

– Unlock new tracks by being Reckless and earning stars

– Game center enabled, show you’re better than the rest and complete all achievements!

– Astonishing physics brings chaos to another level

7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight

Normally $2.99.

Based on scientific research, the “7 Minute Workout” is a quick, simple and effective way to get in shape and stay in shape. Created for people with busy lives, the routine is designed by scientists to give you all the benefits of much longer workouts in just a little over 7 minutes. Researchers have selected 12 exercises that are performed for 30 seconds with 10 second rest intervals. This high-intensity training with little rest results in higher daily metabolism and is the equivalent of working out for over an hour – for only slightly longer than 7 minutes. This app takes this research-proven workout and guides you through the process. Besides the classic “7 Minute Workout” pack there are 3 modifications of this workout in this app: “Light Pack”, “Hard Pack” and “Superman Pack”. While changing workout routine helps to stimulate your body and keep exercising interest we have included those 3 packs that follow the same principles as original.You can unlock them either by making purchase, or get it for free by earning achievements. Key features:

35 exercises for every level with video and audio guidance

View current exercise, time remaining and next exercise

Detailed text and 3D animated video guide for each exercise

Track your progress with weight monitor tool

Activity tracking calendar

Workout reminder

Achievements list

Share your workouts

HealthKit integration P.S. To enable HealthKit integration you should switch on HealthKit feature in settings. IT’S TIME TO WORK OUT!!

PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers

Normally $2.99.

PhotoX Pro – Top Live Photos & Wallpapers offers only the Best Wallpapers with over 500,000+ beautiful and cool wallpapers, live photos at your fingertips. These wallpapers are carefully selected and are waiting eagerly to be picked as your wallpaper. Our app is memory-optimized, smooth and fast. Here at PhotoX we work hard day and night to bring you the Best Wallpapers. Our caring and dedicated staff makes sure that our content is the best. Our developers work around the clock to constantly improve our applications, and to stay the best! Top Features:

• Choose Live photos from Impressive Live Wallpapers

• Backgrounds are High Quality and High Definition images

• Upload & Share your photos to community

• Cool & Lightweight Photo Editor

• Easily save Wallpapers within the app

• Save Images to Favorite list for later usage

• Variety Categories

• Share your cool images via Facebook, Twitter, Email, Messages and other Social Networks

• Intuitive and Fast navigation through a beautiful gallery of cool wallpapers

• The gallery wallpapers can be ordered by popularity or recent additions

• Updated Daily

Impossible Orbit

Normally $0.99.

Think you are good at mobile games? Put your skill into motion on Impossible Orbit. Try and get a high score by managing many different orbits at different speeds, but don’t let the objects orbiting collide! Download today and enjoy hours of gameplay with many different game modes and fantastic, yet simplistic themes. Enjoy! Features:

– 4 game modes

-Classic

-Link

-Zoom

-Morph

– Full Game Center Support

– Global leaderboards

-Achievements

-Custom themes for each game mode

– 3d Touch Support

– and more! Impossible Orbit costs less than a cup of coffee and is hours of fun. Download today and support an indie game dev! Impossible Orbit is an indie game developed by Lucas Klein.

Warning this game is very difficult!! +This game will be updated adding content and features

