Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is out: Here’s everything you need to know

We’ve seen Black Friday ads from various retailers so far, either in leaked or official form, but Thursday brought us two of the most anticipated flyers of the season. That’s right, Walmart and Best Buy both made their Black Friday sales official today. We already looked at Walmart’s Black Friday 2018 deals, so now it’s time to check Best Buy’s ad.
Best Buy stores will open on Thursday at 5:00 PM local time and will close at 1:00 AM, with in-store shopping set to resume on Black Friday at 8:00 AM local time. Ordering online is the better option, considering that Best Buy’s Black Friday sale prices are valid from November 22nd through November 24th. Also, some of Best Buy’s deals will be available early, though pricing may vary.
Here are some of the best discounts from Best Buy this Black Friday season:
Consoles and games
- $429.99 Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush special edition Battlefield V and free controller (save $70)
- $299.99 to $349.99 PSVR bundles (save $100)
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe bundle
- $199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators bundle (save $100)
- $199.99 Sony PS4 1TB Spider-Man Console bundle (save $100)
- $159.99 Nvidia Shield TV Gaming Edition (save $40)
- $79.99 Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker
TV
- $2,497 82-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $502)
- $1,799.99 75-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $502)
- $1,597.99 75-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $702)
- $1,197.99 75-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $302)
- $999.99 75-inch LG Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $500)
- $699.99 70-inch LG Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $300)
- $2599.99 65-inch LG OLED Smart 4K YHD TV with HDR (save $400)
- $1,599.99 65-inch Sony Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR and Google Assistant (save $400)
- $1,297.99 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $502)
- $999.99 65-inch Sony Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $400)
- $997.99 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $302)
- $599.99 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $200)
- $1,699.99 55-inch Sony Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR and Google Assistant (save $500)
- $997.97 55-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $102)
- $747.99 55-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $252)
- $397.99 55-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $102)
- $349.99 55-inch Toshiba Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR and Google Assistant (save $130)
- $249.99 55-inch Sharp Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR and Roku (save $200)
- $327.99 50-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $122)
- $279.99 50-inch Insignia LED HD TV (save $100)
- $597.99 49-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $202)
- $277.99 43-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $102)
- $269.99 43-inch LG Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (save $130)
- $129.99 43-inch Toshiba Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Fire TV Edition (save $200)
- $149.99 40-inch Sharp Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR and Roku (save $100)
- $129.99 39-inch Insignia LED HD TV (save $70)
- $197.99 32-inch Samsung LED Full HD LED TV (save $82)
- $149.99 32-inch TCL Smart HDTV Roku TV (save $50)
- $129.99 32-inch Insignia LED HD TV (save $40)
- $89.99 32-inch Insignia LED HD TV (save $40)
- $179.99 Apple TV 4K
- $49.99 Roku Ultra Streaming Stick (save $50)
- $45 Two Google Chromecast (save $20)
- $34.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (save $15)
- $25 Google Chromecast (save $10)
- $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick (save $20)
- $24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (save $15)
Smartphones and tablets
- Save $400 on Pixel 2 XL with Verizon activation
- Save $300 on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, or Galaxy S9 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Save $200 on iPhone X with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- Save $200 on Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL with Verizon activation
- $9.99/month iPhone 7 with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- $7/month LG G7 ThinQ with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon activation
- $519.99 64GB Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ – unlocked (save $200)
- $449.99 64GB Galaxy S8 (save $150)
- $299.99 64GB Moto X (4th generation) (save $129)
- $199.99 iPhone 6s with Simple Mobile (save $100)
- $79.9932GB iPhone SE with Simple Mobile (save $60)
- Save $150 on select 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- Save $100 on select 9.7-inch iPad
- $399.99 32GB Galaxy Tab S3 Android tablet (save $150)
- $249.99 128GB iPad mini 4 (save $150)
- $159.99 16GB Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch Android tablet (save $150)
- $69.99 8GB Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-inch Android tablet (save $30)
- $49.99 16GB Amazon Fire HD 8 (save $30)
- $29.99 8GB Amazon Fire 7 (save $20)
Wearables
- Starting at $229 Apple Watch Series 3 (save $50)
- $199.99 Garmin vivoactive 3 (save $70)
- $199.99 Garmin Frontrunner 235 GPS Running Watch (save $50)
- $179.99 Samsung Gear Sport (save $100)
- $149.95 Fitbit Versa (save $50)
- $119.95 Fitbit Charge 3 (save $30)
- $79.95 Fitbit Alta HR (save $50)
Miscellaneous
- $399.99 Canon EOS Rebel T6 Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses (save $350)
- $249.99 Apple HomePod (save $100)
- $139.99 Ring Video Doorbell 2 (save $69) and free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)
- $99.99 Google Home Hub (save $49.01)
- $25 Google Home Mini (save $24)
- $19.99 Alexa Echo Dot (2nd generation) (save $20)
Laptops and Desktops
- Save $250 on select MacBook Pro
- $1899.99 MSI 15.6-inch gaming laptop (save $100)
- $1099.99 HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop (save $500)
- $999.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop and keyboard dock (save $330)
- $799.99 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop (save $200)
- $699.99 Gogole Pixelbook 12.3-inch Chromebook (save $300)
- $599.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop and keyboard dock (save $360)
- $399.99 Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop (save $200)
- $199.99 Lenovo 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $80)
- $129 Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (save $130)
- $119.99 Asus 11.6-inch Windows 10 laptop (save $60)
- $99 Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (save $130)
- $1599.99 iMac 27-inch – latest model (save $200)
- $1499.99 HP Omen Desktop (save $500)
- $899.99 iMac 21.5-inch – latest model (save $200)
- $899.99 HP Desktop (save $300)
- $469.99 Dell23.8-inch touchscreen All-in-One (save $160)
As a reminder, Best Buy will offer free shipping on anything throughout the holiday shopping season, as well as price matching. The full ad for Black Friday is available online at this link, packing plenty of other deals on top of our selection above.