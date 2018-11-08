Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is out: Here’s everything you need to know

We’ve seen Black Friday ads from various retailers so far, either in leaked or official form, but Thursday brought us two of the most anticipated flyers of the season. That’s right, Walmart and Best Buy both made their Black Friday sales official today. We already looked at Walmart’s Black Friday 2018 deals, so now it’s time to check Best Buy’s ad.

Best Buy stores will open on Thursday at 5:00 PM local time and will close at 1:00 AM, with in-store shopping set to resume on Black Friday at 8:00 AM local time. Ordering online is the better option, considering that Best Buy’s Black Friday sale prices are valid from November 22nd through November 24th. Also, some of Best Buy’s deals will be available early, though pricing may vary.

Here are some of the best discounts from Best Buy this Black Friday season:

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

As a reminder, Best Buy will offer free shipping on anything throughout the holiday shopping season, as well as price matching. The full ad for Black Friday is available online at this link, packing plenty of other deals on top of our selection above.

Image Source: Best Buy

