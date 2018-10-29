Here are the best deals from Sam’s Club’s one-day pre-Black Friday sale

The first leaked Black Friday 2018 ads area already here, but so are the first pre-Black Friday sales. Sam’s Club announced its first big one-day sales event of the season, which will take place on Saturday, November 10th with sales available both in stores and online.

Doors open at 7:00 AM although sales start at 12:01 AM online that same day. The sale contains over 20 items and bundles that will let you save over $100 or month, Sam’s Club explains, which should cover the cost of a Plus membership. Similarly, more than 40 items offer discounts of at least $45, which is what a regular Club membership costs.

Here are the best tech deals from Sam’s Club’s One-Day-Only Savings Event:

Consoles and games

TV

Smartphones and tablets

Wearables

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

The full Sam’s Club catalog is available at this link.