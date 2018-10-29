Here are the best deals from Sam’s Club’s one-day pre-Black Friday sale

The first leaked Black Friday 2018 ads area already here, but so are the first pre-Black Friday sales. Sam’s Club announced its first big one-day sales event of the season, which will take place on Saturday, November 10th with sales available both in stores and online.
Doors open at 7:00 AM although sales start at 12:01 AM online that same day. The sale contains over 20 items and bundles that will let you save over $100 or month, Sam’s Club explains, which should cover the cost of a Plus membership. Similarly, more than 40 items offer discounts of at least $45, which is what a regular Club membership costs.
Here are the best tech deals from Sam’s Club’s One-Day-Only Savings Event:
Consoles and games
- $299 Xbox One S 1TB game pass bundle and Call of Duty Black Ops4/Destinity 2
- $229 Sony PlayStation 4 500GB console (save $40) – online only
TV
- $400 off 75-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV
- $649 70-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV
- $449 65-inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart TV (save $200)
- $579 58-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV and 2.1 Soundbar
- $279 50-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV
- $179 40-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV
Smartphones and tablets
- $300 Sam’s Club gift card with purchase and activation of select iPhones
- $300 Sam’s Club gift card with purchase and activation of select Samsung phones
- $150 off select iPad models
- $148.83 Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch and 32GB microSD card (save $120)
Wearables
Miscellaneous
Laptops and Desktops
- $749 HP Pavilion 17.3-inch laptop (save $250)
- $649 HP Pavilion X360 Convertible laptop (save $350)
- $629 HP Pavilion Desktop with 27-inch Monitor bundle (save $270)
- $599 HP Pavilion 17.3-inch laptop (save $200)
- $499 HP Pavilion X360 Convertible laptop (save $400)
The full Sam’s Club catalog is available at this link.