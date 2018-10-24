German retailer lists OnePlus 6T ahead of launch, spills all the remaining secrets

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 6T on October 29th, but the phone is hardly a mystery. Not only gas OnePlus already revealed several of the phone’s major features like the in-display fingerprint sensor and the absence of the headphone jack, but we also saw plenty of OnePlus 6T leaks showing alleged renders and mentioning specs as well as availability details. Now the latest OnePlus 6T leak features high-quality press renders as well as the full specs for the handset and the final price.

German retailer Otto already listed the handset briefly before removing the webpage, but local site CaschysBlog snapped up all the details. As you can see in these images, the OnePlus 6T will have a design that will closely resemble the Oppo R17, at least when it comes to the all-screen display and teardrop notch on the front.

Image Source: CaschyImage Source: Caschy

On the back, there’s a dual camera instead of a triple cam, but no fingerprint sensor, which is placed under the screen.

The German retailer says the OnePlus 6T version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost €579 ($660), which would be just €10 ($11) more expensive than the OnePlus 6 price in the region. Previous reports did say the OnePlus 6T would be a little pricier than its predecessor, and CEO Pete Lau hinted as much as well when discussing the company’s design choices for the handset a few weeks ago.

OnePlus is expected to sell a OnePlus 6T version with 6GB of RAM, with storage going up to 256GB on high-end models.

Image Source: CaschyImage Source: Caschy

Other specs include a 6.41-inch Full HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 845 processor, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 4G LTE, Type-C connector, dual SIM support, 3,700 mAh battery, and Android 9.0 Pie on board with OxygenOS UI on top. The camera specs seem to be identical to the OnePlus 6, per Otto’s listing. The phone will not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is something we already knew.

The OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on October 29th, and should hit stores on November 6th.