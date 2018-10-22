Google apologizes for YouTube TV outage with a week of free service

Last Tuesday, YouTube and all of its related services (YouTube Music, YouTube TV) went offline for over an hour. For many of us, it was little more than an amusing (and slightly frustrating) spectacle, but all the YouTube TV subscribers who depend on the service to watch live television were up the creek without a paddle.

In order to apologize for the incident, Google sent out an email to all YouTube TV subscribers this past weekend with a link to a form that they could fill out for a week of free service, according to 9to5Google.

“We’re sorry about the unexpected YouTube TV interruption on October 16th,” the company said. “We love our TV as much as you do, and our goal is to make sure that you can access your events and shows – whenever and however you want. To help make this right, we’d like to give you a week of free service.”

If you want to take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to fill out the form before Wednesday, October 24th at 11:59 PM PT, so don’t delay. If you don’t fill out the form in time, you won’t get your free week of service.

9to5Google points out that this is the third YouTube TV outage of the year so far. The last occurred in July, smack dab in the middle of the 2018 World Cup while thousands tuned in to watch Croatia and England play. Google offered up a free week of service then as well, but without asking subscribers to fill out a form.