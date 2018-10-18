First round of iPhone XR reviews just hit the web much sooner than expected

At the stroke of midnight tonight, pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone XR will open up with deliveries slated to begin just one week later on October 26. Without exaggeration, Apple’s iPhone XR may very well help Apple set a new iPhone sales record, with some analysts anticipating that Apple may sell upwards of 38 million XR units during the 2018 holiday quarter alone.

What makes the iPhone XR so compelling is that it offers users in the market for an upgrade a brand new form factor at a relatively reasonable price. Whereas last year’s iPhone X started at $999, the entry price for the iPhone XR is $749. What’s more, the only features iPhone XR buyers are really giving up are an OLED display and support for 3D Touch functionality. Some other minor differences include the fact that the XR sports an aluminum frame as opposed to a stainless steel frame, and a somewhat lower ceiling on LTE speeds.

With iPhone XR pre-orders set to go live later today, Apple earlier this afternoon lifted its embargo on iPhone XR reviews. If you’ve been on the fence about whether or not you should pull the trigger and get a pre-order in, you’ll definitely want to check out a few of the reviews embedded below. Whether you have questions about the device’s build quality or how the iPhone XR camera stacks up relative to the Note 9 or the recently unveiled Pixel 3, you’ll definitely be able to find answers below.