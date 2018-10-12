Samsung’s mobile boss confirms new details for the long-awaited foldable Galaxy F

The rumor mill keeps churning so rapidly about Samsung’s much-hyped, much-delayed foldable phone that it’s starting to look like Galaxy F (for fast) may be the perfect name for this quick generator of interest among tech bloggers. In all seriousness, we now have yet another tidbit about it. The president and CEO of Samsung’s mobile division a few days ago spilled the beans on a big detail about the long-awaited foldable device that the company has been working on for some two years: At the Galaxy A9 launch event a few days ago, DJ Koh touted the device as a combination tablet and phone.

Among other specifics he confirmed, Koh also reportedly said according to the folks over at SamMobile that it will be possible to use the so-called Galaxy F as a tablet with the capability to multitask before folding it for use as a phone. He didn’t confirm any specifics about the display, but he reiterated that Samsung very much feels like it needs to have a foldable phone of some kind out there.

“I’m positive that we do need a foldable phone,” he said on the sidelines of the A9 event, per SamMobile, about the phone which Samsung is planning to release globally. “Possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand.”

Still, though, it seems we’ll have a bit of a wait before we get our first look at it. We’d been expecting a sneak peak of some kind next month at Samsung’s developers’ conference in San Francisco. Now, word is the phone might not even be unveiled this year at all. As we reported a few days ago, Samsung post-IFA 2018 said there won’t be a Galaxy F announcement at the developers’ conference but that it may reveal some details about the phone in November, like specs.

As a reminder, it’s already been reported the phone will have the form factor of something like a book, with a display that folds vertically. The main display will be hidden entirely after you fold it, but the device will have an external display that’s usable even while it remains folded.

SamMobile’s reporting says the device will sport a 7.3-inch primary OLED display and a 4.6-inch external OLED display.

“When we deliver a foldable phone, it has to be really meaningful to our customer,” Koh told the site, adding that “If the user experience is not up to my standard, I don’t want to deliver those kind of products.”