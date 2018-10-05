Google’s Pixel 3 might be more expensive than the iPhone XR

The iPhone XR will be a nightmare for Android this month, which I told you a few days ago — especially for Google’s Pixel 3. At just $749, the iPhone XR is practically an iPhone XS without an OLED screen or a dual-lens camera on the back. But the phone will deliver performance that’s not available on any Android handset, not even the upcoming Pixel phones. And while $749 is still expensive for many people, the iPhone XR may turn out to be even cheaper than Google’s new phones, if the latest reports are to be believed.

According to a redditor from Canada, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL prices popped up in the system of a local, unspecified retailer — here’s the image that was shared on Reddit this week:

Image Source: Reddit

The 64GB Pixel 3 would cost CAD 1,099.99 (~$850), while the 64GB Pixel 3 XL would cost CAD 1,269.99 (~$980), these entries say. There’s at least one error there, as it looks like the 64GB and 128GB XL models are listed with the same price. Blue, likely short for “blueline,” is the Pixel 3’s codename. Cross, meanwhile, probably refers to the name “crosshatch,” which is the codename used for the XL model.

One possible explanation is that the prices are just placeholders, which wouldn’t be unheard of for a retailer preparing for a new device launch. But the same Redditor points out that this particular store didn’t use placeholders in its systems before, and claims the price of the iPhone XS was “spot on.”

The Redditor also said that Google’s prices would likely be CAD 30-50 lower and that there’s no third Pixel, as some conspiracy theories claim. With that in mind, the price could start as low as CAD 1,049.99 (Pixel 3) and CAD 1,219.99 (Pixel 3 XL). The 64GB iPhone XR will sell for CAD 1,029 when it launches in two weeks, with prices going up to CAD 1,239 for the 512GB version. iPhone XS prices start at CAD 1,339 (XS) and CAD 1,539 (XS Max) in Canada.

Last fall, the 64GB Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sold for CAD 899 and CAD 1,159 last year, respectively. Pricing for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus started at CAD 929 and CAD 1,059, respectively.