Google’s new video teaser for Pixel 3 confirms ‘Active Edge’ display will return

Google next week will hold its latest hardware event, with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL being the undisputed stars of the show. Sure, Google will unveil new Home, Chrome OS, and Chromecast products, and, yes, we know everything about the Pixel 3 series already. But that doesn’t mean the Pixel 3 phones will be any less exciting to Android fans looking forward to Google’s next flagships. Google, meanwhile, is trying to drive up excitement with a strange video that happens to tease one of the phone’s features that we already knew about.

Posted on Google Japan’s YouTube channel, the strange video below is all about grabbing, pinching and squeezing things. And it ends with a teaser shot for the Pixel 3 phones coming next week.

If you’re familiar with Google’s Pixels, then you know they come with an Active Edge feature that lets you squeeze the frame to trigger an action, like waking up the Assistant. It’s not surprising to see Google keep Active Edge in place, a feature almost no other phone has to offer.

We already knew the Pixel 3 would have Active Edge support, thanks to the plethora of Pixel 3 leaks that we saw this summer. And, just a few days ago, a leaked video showing various Pixel 3 features in action also mentioned Active Edge support. However, that was a leaked Pixel tips video, not an official Pixel 3 marketing clip.

Google’s Pixel press event is set for October 9th in New York City, with Google expected to host local events in various markets as well, including France and the UK.