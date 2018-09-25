This is our best look yet at this year’s most surprising iPhone XS rival

What do you get if you mix the Infinity Display from Samsung’s flagship phones, the iPhone X’s notch, and Huawei’s triple-lens camera? The Mate 20 Pro, which is going to be officially unveiled in about three weeks. But until that happens, we already have a new leak showing us the design of the main iPhone XS rival of 2018.

Benchmarks and real-life speed tests have shown the iPhone XS and XS Max offer performance beyond anything available from the competition. A slew of new Android devices will launch in the coming months, but the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the only one that has a chance of competing against the 2018 iPhones, at least on paper.

That’s because the Mate 20 Pro will be the only Android device to rock a 7nm processor ready to deliver essential speed gains over the Snapdragon 845 chip used by most Android handsets this year.

All three new iPhones, including the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, are powered the A12 Bionic, which happens to be the world’s first commercial 7nm chip. Technically, Huawei unveiled the Kirin 980 at IFA 2018 a few weeks ahead of Apple’s iPhone event, but Apple is the first to have shipped it a 7nm processor to buyers.

With all that in mind, here’s what the Mate 20 Pro will look like, according to the well-informed WinFuture:

Image Source: Win-Future

Like I said before, the Mate 20 Pro will have an all-screen design with curved edges that will remind users of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 or Note 9 phones. But the handset also has a notch at the top that features a face unlock camera similar to the iPhone X’s TrueDepth cam. Strangely enough, the phone has both a notch and a tiny bezel at the top, if these images are accurate.

On the back, we have a triple-lens camera with Leica branding. But the camera looks different than the one Huawei used on the P20 Pro earlier this year, as it features a square design, and it’s placed in a central position. There’s no rear-facing fingerprint sensor up there because the Mate 20 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Wireless charging is also in the cards for the Mate 20 Pro series, and the phone will not only support wireless charging, but it’ll also recharge wirelessly Huawei’s Freebuds wireless earphones, a feature that’s not available on any phone.

If you’re familiar with Android rumors than you already know the Galaxy S10 is also rumored to offer almost all the same features as the Mate 20 Pro, including a 7nm chip, in-display fingerprint sensor, and triple-lens camera on the back. But Huawei will bring this iPhone XS rival to market a few months before Samsung unveils its next-gen flagship.