OnePlus 6T might launch with new Bullets Wireless headphones in tow

OnePlus earlier this week confirmed that a OnePlus 6T is in the making, as expected. The company went on record to say the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, and confirm the rumored deal with T-Mobile, its first such partnership in the US. But thanks to newly discovered FCC documentation, we also know that OnePlus has been working on a new Bullets Wireless headphones version.

The company launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones earlier this year. Quite affordable at $69, they pack Qualcomm aptX audio, but they’re not exactly Apple AirPods rivals. The earphones aren’t independent of each other, featuring a collar that connects them.

Image Source: FCC

The new model, BT32B vs. BT31B, which is the model number for the first-gen Bullets Wireless, will feature the same design, according to FCC docs found by Droid-Life. The new Bullets Wireless will have the same collar connecting the two headphones:

Image Source: FCC

Other details aren’t available at this time, aside from the images above, that OnePlus shared with the FCC, so it’s unclear what they’ll have to offer on top of the first-gen model.

The OnePlus 6T should be unveiled at some point in October, although the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to issue press invites for the media. A OnePlus 6T screenshot that highlights the in-screen fingerprint sensor’s location has an October 17th date on it, suggesting that might be the date when the phone is announced. Interestingly, Huawei, China’s biggest smartphone maker, is set to unveil the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro on October 16th.