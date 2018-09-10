Well Apple fans, the week you’ve been waiting for is finally here and Apple is set to unveil its new 2018 iPhone lineup later this week. Whether or not you’re planning to upgrade to a new iPhone Xs model though, there’s still plenty to look forward to this week — like a ton of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free! We’ve got seven apps in today’s roundup, but there’s no telling when these sales will end so grab them while you can.

Magic Call Pro

Normally $1.99.

Are you in Trouble or Boring Conversation and you want to Get out of it? Magic Call Pro is only the app you’ll ever needed. The most professional and beautiful Call On-Demand application in the Market! Get out the trouble, give yourself a call! Simulate a call to rescue yourself from an awkward situation, like boring meeting, annoying conversation, meaningless interview… Features:

– Simulate calling screen

– Customize caller id, picture, number, in-call voice and ringtone for a new call

– Quickly make call from Home Menu using 3D Touch (Requires iPhone 6S and later)

– Schedule calls

– Customize and manage the different in-call voice and ringtones for each call

– Schedule a new call at a specific time

– Select your caller from your contacts

– Call ringtone, vibration and call voice can be customized

– Play voice after Call answered

Gooba Notes

Normally $0.99.

Introducing Gooba, a new planet to take notes with a device. Gooba is a new, simple and powerful project to take notes. It was designed and studied for months to ensure a simple service for all. From now on, just take a few seconds to get a note, thanks to the simple interface and quick actions available in the app. Gooba, for now, is available for all Apple ecosystem:

– iOS app: now available for iPhone & iPad

– watchOS app: now available for watchOS 2.0 or later

– macOS app: it will come in summer 2019. It’s a service that will improve more and more. Our goal is to make Gooba complete with every feature, without any subscription plan. We are already working on some fantastic features! That’s why you should choose Gooba: – EASY UI. – QUICK ACTIONS: With Gooba everything is faster. Add, modify and delete your notes is easy and fast, thanks to the quick actions available in the app. – UNIVERSAL: With Gooba write once and read on all your devices. With Cloud technology, your notes will be stored on our servers. Just log in with your Gooba account on another iOS or watchOS device to find all your notes. In 2019 Gooba will have a web version and we are working on apps for other platforms. – MAC: A Mac version will be available in summer 2019.

SketchFan Pro – My Art Pad

Normally $8.99.

Sketch Fan is a mobile drawing application created specifically for creative professionals. Its painting and drawing function is very groundbreaking, with realistic brushes and breakthrough watercolors. The canvas can be enlarged 64 times with a high-precision grid display, and the artwork is accurate to the pixel level. Full-featured painting tools, with over 80 exquisite brushes, erasers, smearing tools and ruler auxiliary tools, color picker, and an advanced layers system that can import background images and sketching, black ink, color painting, color separation, sharpen layer processings. Adjustment for brush size and transparency, unlimited undo and redo, continuous automatic saving, simple and easy to use interface, even beginners can quickly get started. GPU hardware acceleration, you can create beautiful sketches, fascinating pictures and wonderful illustrations anywhere and anytime. And you can share your works on social networks.

Whereas painting is not only drawing, it also powerfully to edit image. It can bring life photographs with artistic. When you understand it thoroughly, you couldn’t part with it. It will become more and more powerful, as it is still progress.

If you find any questions or suggestions, please feedback us by email aschuking@outlook.com. Art life, creativity, leaving beauty at around, recording moments, depicting the future. Features:

– Over 80 fine brushes

– Breakthrough watercolor brushes

– Smear tools

– Ruler auxiliary tools

– Unlimited Undo and Redo

– Advanced layers system

– Sketching, Ink Painting and other image processing

– 64x magnification, high precision grid display

Background Color

Normally $2.99.

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

Calendarium

Normally $0.99.

Calendarium is new, easy to use calendar which gives you a new way to discover many interesting things about this day. Calendarium combines calendar of historical events with times of sunrise/sunset, number of week, day, day length, moon phase and more. –– What our users think –– ” Fascinating!” – Snaarl “It is a great way to see the history of the day. I always learn something new.” – Nancy Rohe “Use this app every day! Fun to learn new info from a wide time range of history.” – M1d2i3v4 “This is a trivia nerd’s Nirvana, and a history buff’s Beulah! Bravo! to the developers of this app!” – jmhillpresley

––––––

• #1 App in 3 Countries

• #1 Reference App in 40 Countries

• Over half million downloads

–––––– Features:

• On this day in history – Discover historical events and holidays and share it with your friends via mail, Twitter, Facebook or text message

• Sunrise and sunset time

• Planets View – Shows how all planets of solar system are aligned right now

• Week number, day number, weekday and year

• Number of days passed from 1 Jan and days left until 31 Dec

• Moon phase

• Day length

• Geographic coordinates

• No Internet connection required — Calendarium uses your location only to provide accurate information about sunrise, sunset times and length of the day. We do not store it in any way. Disabling location settings will disable only these features

Dino-Store

Normally $0.99.

Kids, parents, teachers, and critics love this funny & charming dino-store story.

* Over a quarter million downloads (80% from schools!)

* Year’s Top Picks for Storybook Apps – Digital Storytime

* Year’s Best Picks for Storybook Apps – iStoryTime

* Year’s Top Picks for Storybook Apps – Kirkus

* Awarded prestigious – Kirkus Star

* Picked as a favorite by – Top Kid Apps

* A best app pick by Geeks With Juniors

* Held #3 spot in iTunes Book App Store! Discover what happens after Leo and his father buy the HUGE eggs at the grocery store. Touch the screen to find funny animations! ***Now in English and Spanish!***

*** Funny, creative, and beautifully illustrated.

*** 23 pages full of surprises for kids to discover.

*** Read to yourself or follow along options.

*** Easy navigation for kids of all ages.

*** Perfect for classroom, home, or on the go reading.

*** Appropriate for kids on the Autism spectrum too. Developed by Bluemarker.com LLC whose clients include PBS, Scholastic Inc., Wiley Publishing, Little Brown Books and Barnes & Noble. Developer’s Awards:

Emmy Nominations 2016 Interactive Producers on PBS KIDS “Save The Park Game”

2015 Parent’s Choice Fun Stuff Award “Space Racers App”

Emmy Nominations 2013 Innovative Approaches PBS KIDS “Chuck Vanderchuck”

Emmy Nomination 2012 Innovative Approaches PBS KIDS “Oh Noah!”

Emmy Nomination 2010 Innovative Approaches for PBS KIDS “Artopia”

Emmy Nomination 2008 Innovative Approaches PBS KIDS “Cyberchase”

PBS New York Wins 2012 Silver W3 for best children’s site “Oh Noah!” Dino-Store is written by Roger Sedarat and Illustrated by Trade Loeffler.

Learn Chinese Easily

Normally $0.99.

Learn Chinese Easily provides you a relaxing and interactive way of learning a new language. You will have continuous opportunities to practice your mastery of the language by constantly interact with the software by connecting words with images to confirm their meaning.

– Learn Chinese language in the correct and interesting way

– Efficient study method with picture and pronunciation to help your understanding

– “Easy to navigate” interface

– Free language lessons will be included in updates

– Test mode to test your mastery of the lesson. A summary with rating will be given after the test

– Keep tracking of your learning progress

