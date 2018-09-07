We’re finishing up the week with one last roundup of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free. We’ve got six different apps for you to check out on Friday, and they’re all on sale for free for a limited time. You’ll also find a couple of freebies left in yesterday’s post if you missed it, but those sales will probably end even sooner.

Unlox

Normally $3.99.

Requires a Mac with Handoff running macOS High Sierra, and an iOS device with Bluetooth LE running iOS 11.2 or newer.

Please make sure your devices fully support Handoff before purchasing Unlox.

FEATURES

• Works with multiple Macs and Apple Watches at once.

• Unlock your Mac using Touch ID, your face, passcode, or Apple Watch..

• Interactive notifications – you don’t even have to unlock your iOS device.

• Control your Mac’s audio – works with iTunes & Spotify!

• Manually lock your Mac.

• Auto-lock when your iOS device moves away from your Mac.

• Proximity Wake & automatic unlocking when returning to your Mac.

• 3D Touch shortcuts.

• Notification Center widget – unlock your Mac from anywhere on your iOS device.

• See your MacBook’s battery level in the widget.

• Share clipboard text to and from your Mac.

• Choose from beautiful colour schemes and change the app icon.

• Use to authorise tasks that require your macOS admin password. (Admin accounts only)

• Never connects to the Internet without your consent.

• Your macOS password is never broadcast and never leaves your Mac.

• Incredibly simple to use but packed full of features and options. INTERACTIVE NOTIFICATIONS

You don’t need to open the app to unlock your Mac. Intelligently notifications when one of your connected Macs is woken up, which you can action directly from your iOS lock screen using either your fingerprint, face or passcode. AUTHORISE

Action notifications when tasks require your macOS admin password, like moving protected files to Trash or changing a setting in System Preferences. (Admin accounts only) AUDIO CONTROLS

You can also play, pause and skip iTunes & Spotify on your Mac remotely. Audio controls work anywhere the physical keys would on your Mac. 3D TOUCH

Press hard on the app icon to quickly access settings or to lock and unlock your Macs. URL SCHEMES:

Create URL schemes to lock and unlock your Mac from other apps. CLIPBOARD SHARING

Clipboard sharing is built right in – share any piece of text quickly and reliably. AUTO-LOCK

Enable auto-lock and your Mac will automatically lock when your iOS device moves away from it. You will even get notified when your Mac locks itself. PROXIMITY WAKE

Enable Proximity Wake and your Mac will wake its display when your iOS device gets near, with the option to automatically unlock it. WIDGET

Includes a handy Notification Center widget, which will show all your currently connected Macs and give you quick access to lock and unlock them from anywhere on your iOS device. iPad HARDWARE KEYBOARD SUPPORT

Great support for hardware keyboards so you can zip about the UI really quickly and intuitively. The iOS app needs to be paired with the free Unlox for macOS companion app, which you must download from unlox.it/get Pairing Unlox for iOS with Unlox for macOS will enable Tap to Unlock, an exclusive way to unlock your Mac by tapping a custom tap pattern into your Magic Trackpad or Magic Mouse. Exclusive to Unlox. Unlox is not compatible with MacID.

Download Unlox

Mini for Facebook

Normally $0.99.

# Very light App for Facebook with Lock Feature

# Use Facebook in private mode .

# Keep your Facebook data private

Key Feature –

1. FACEBOOK

____________________________________________________________________ * Very Light version of Facebook

* Very small in size

* Bar Button to Use Facebook in very easy way

* Chat with Facebook friend

* Play video

* Share post with friends

* Basically All the feature of Facebook ____________________________________________________________________

2. PRIVACY AND SECURITY

* Lock App When App enter in Background .

* You can lock also Lock it by Lock button .

* App will be Lock automatically when you launch any another application.

* App will be Lock Automatically when you press Home button or Power Button.

* So no-one can Access your Facebook even when he got access your phone .

Cranky Weather – FML Reports

Normally $1.99.

There’s always something to complain about, specially when it comes to weather.

Cranky Weather gives you hilariously twisted weather reports for every situation!

Download Cranky Weather – FML Reports

Night Web Browser by Alex

Normally $0.99.

**Appointed to Top 5 Best Web Browsers for iPhone by iMore** Night Web Browser by Alex is THE ONLY web browser that lets you DIM 100% of your screen, including the keyboard, status bar, web videos like YOUTUBE and INSTAGRAM, Facebook etc. Do you think that your iPhone’s/iPad’s screen is too bright when you look at it in the dark? Night Web Browser allows you to surf the web in the dark without disturbing the one next to you and without straining your eyes. Perfect for you who love doing some browsing before sleep without the risk of waking the one next to you because of the bright iPhone screen. Night Web Browser lets you dim the screen including the keyboard to even less brightness than the minimum standard iPhone/iPad setting. You can simply access the brightness control whenever you want with just one tap in the browser. NOTE THAT ONLY CONTENTS IN THE WEB BROWSER CAN BE DIMMED, NOT THE ENTIRE iOS! Features:

– Brightness control/Darkness boost

– Night mode with warmer color temperature

– Search instantly in the address field and choose from search results that instantly appear as you type

– Swipe for back/forward navigation like in Safari

– Tabs

– Bookmarks

– Modern minimal design

– 64-bit support

Download Night Web Browser by Alex

Easy Spending

Normally $1.99.

Slow Shutter Camera

Normally $2.99.

Slow Shutter Camera features:

1. Create blur effect for moving object

2. Create light trail photos

3. Improve photo quality under low light. See Screenshots for samples! Having trouble capturing night photo because it is too dark? Slow Shutter Camera is perfectly suitable for night scene and night portrait. Try now and you will love it. Seeing your friend capturing slow shutter traffic light trail on a busy road?

You could also do it now without a DSLR. One of the slow shutter camera app that you must have as a complement to existing camera app.

Download Slow Shutter Camera