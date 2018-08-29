Video: Latest Tesla Autopilot update appears to be a huge jump in quality

With all of the hoopla and controversy surrounding Elon Musk and his ill-fated tweets about taking Tesla private, it’s easy to forget that Tesla over the past few months has slowly but surely introduced new Autopilot updates which, taken together, have improved overall performance and reliability. While it remains to be seen if we’ll ever see a Tesla drive itself from New York City to Los Angeles — something Musk promised would happen in 2016 — there’s no denying that the company’s Autopilot feature has improved drastically in recent months.

To this point, a Model 3 owner recently took Tesla’s latest software update (2018.32.2) for a spin and found a lot to like with respect to the car handling somewhat challenging roads. Further, other Tesla owners have added that the latest software update seems to have fixed a few of the wonky bugs that were introduced by the previous software update.

In the video below, a Model 3 owner takes his Tesla out for an Autopilot spin on a curvy road that he says previously presented some difficulties for the software.

Going at a speed of about 25 MPH, the car doesn’t perform perfectly throughout but the overall performance, according to the driver, is much smoother than in previous iterations of Autopilot. In one particularly challenging section of the road, the owner notes that the Model 3 would tend to veer off the road with older versions of Autopilot. The latest update, though, keeps the car on track.

“I’ve noticed Autopilot has gotten 100 times better than it used to be,” the driver noted. “It’s more confident. It stays in the lanes better. It doesn’t go off the road. You get less and less times where it gets confused.”

The full video can be seen below.