Reeder 3

Normally $4.99.

Reeder 3, a news reader with support for multiple services like

– Feedbin

– Feedly

– Feed Wrangler

– Fever

– FeedHQ

– Inoreader

– NewsBlur

– Minimal Reader

– The Old Reader

– BazQux Reader

– Instapaper.

Don’t want to use a third-party service? Reeder also supports local/standalone RSS (no sync). Themes:

– Light

– Classic (iPad only)

– Dark (night reading)

– White (more contrast)

– Black (more contract, night reading) Sharing services:

– Safari Reading List

– Buffer

– Instapaper

– Pocket

– Evernote

– Pinboard

– Twitter

– Facebook

– Messages

– Mail

…and more via sharing extensions.

Download Reeder 3

SpacePortal – AugmentedReality

Normally $0.99.

You like pokemon-go?

Then you will love this free augmented reality application! The Aliens are using the SpacePortal to come in our world! Are you tough enough to defend your location? FEATURES: -Augmented Reality in 360-DEGREE

-Free download

-Very real effects

-Numerous weapons and enemies

-Ingame Shop to buy weapons and monition (everything for free!)

Download SpacePortal – AugmentedReality

Mobile Security Pro

Normally $2.99.

Mobile Security Pro is a fast,free,practical clean tool.

No any advertising in the application

Download Mobile Security Pro

Hotfoot – City Racer

Normally $0.99.

Get the rush of ultimate car driving experience through a lively city filled with cops, mafia thugs and yes awesome city traffic.

Play as the Hero “John” and conquer through “Valhini’s” mafia empire. With cops cars to outrun, high speed thug car chases, car racing against clock the fun never ends in HOTFOOT CITY RACER MULTIPLE PLAY MODES -Start through campaign mode and enter the life of John , a skilled car driver and his revenge against the mafia and save the day.

– Outrun cop cars and catch bad guys as you drift through the city’s traffic.

– Get the adrenaline rush of insane driving with simple to play controls in two endless modes and show off skills on global leaderboards AWESOME CARS TO TUNE AND CUSTOMIZE Drive and collect 14 awesome cars ranging from Tuners , American Muscle cars, Sports cars and uber fast Concept car. SIMPLE DRIVING CONTROLS

Do crazy drifts at high speeds with simple Tap and Steer control. CONSOLE QUALITY GRAPHICS

Get immersed in the high quality 3d graphics with the best performance for your device. HAND CRAFTED LEVELS

Play through 30 levels in two different city setting of pure challenge and fun filled with wrecking cars, sweet escapes, outrunning cops and catching the bad guys in high speed thrilled chases.

Download Hotfoot – City Racer

NoLocation – Remove exif data from photos

Normally $4.99.

“If you want to protect the privacy of your photos then NoLocation is a simple app that can help you with this. It’s easy to use and the whole process only takes a couple of seconds.” – appPicker “If you don’t want to share your location, this is the app for you. It’s remarkably easy to use.” – AppAdvice Location data is stored in every photo you take with your iPhone. When your photos are shared on the internet, anyone that sees them can see exactly where they were taken. NoLocation is here to fix that problem. With just a few taps, you can remove that data. After the data is removed, it will automatically open the share menu so you can send it to the to the internet or your favorite social network.

Download NoLocation – Remove exif data from photos

Multi Translate Voice

Normally $12.99.

Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app able to translate any language into 3 others at the same time (you can select any 3 languages from 100+). Welcome to Multi Translate Voice, the ultimate translator and interpreter application for travel enthusiasts, casual users and business professionals. Multi Translate Voice can help you translate written language and also speech from English to Chinese, Spanish, Italian, German, French, Romanian, Swiss as well as other languages. You can also translate the other way around if you so desire. In addition, Multi Translate Voice allows you to select 3 of the 100+ supported languages and you can obtain an immediate translation in 3 target languages. Even if someone talks to you, Multi Translate Voice will automatically translate everything; even when your device is mute and thus it can be used as your own interpret if you need one. Powered by Google Translate, Multi Translator is a very handy yet powerful professional translator/interpret app including: **Object recognition**

Multi Translate Voice can also give you the translation for various objects too. Just place the app’s camera in front of the item, it will automatically identify the item and then share the translation with you. **iMessage and Apple Watch support**

With help from Multi Translate Voice you can easily obtain support for iMessage and Apple Watch, so if you need any message in a foreign language the app will translate it for you in no time. If you always wanted a good translator app and a good interpret during your travels, just download Multi Translate Voice right now and you will not be disappointed! **Main Features**

*Text and speech translation

*More than 100 supported languages

*Smart interpret feature

*Support 1 to 1 translation

*Identify the object and translate its name to the desired language

*Adjustable voice speed and volume

*Share results to SMS, email and Twitter

*3D touch, iMessage and Apple Watch support Currently voice recognition is supporting 28 languages: English, Spanish, French, Arabic, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, Finnish, he, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional) *Text dictionary/translator (based on Google Translate) currently supporting 104 languages: https://cloud.google.com/translate/docs/languages Travel anywhere in the world today – with Multi Translate Voice. Feel free to drop us a line! We’re always listening to your suggestions to improve Multi Translate Voice! If you have any issues with the app, just contact us and we will help you!

Download Multi Translate Voice

Wonderoom

Normally $0.99.

Wonderoom is a full-featured, powerful photo editor, with clean interface, designed for quick editing. It supports undo/redo, preserves EXIF data while editing, and it auto-saves you current progress, you can safely close the app and continue in any time. You can import Instagram and Flickr photos from your account or do a search by hashtags. With Wonderoom you will have all the freedom to customize your photos with pretty filters, effects, frames and fonts. FILTERS & EFFECTS Choose from dozens of breathtaking filters and effects to completely change you image. – Photo Filters

– Light Effects

– Art Filters

– Vignette

– Pixelate area

– Sharpness

– Blur (5 types) COLOR CORRECTION Take full control over the tone and color of your image with advanced color adjustments. – Enhance

– Warmth

– Brightness/contrast

– Hue/Saturation

– Exposure COLOR SPLASH Give your photos a dramatic look by converting them to black and white, while keeping your chosen details in color. – Color Splash DECORATIONS Add a caption to the photo. Choose from bunch of different stickers, frames and shapes to give your photos some extra flare. – Shapes

– Stickers

– Frames

– Text labels (bunch of fonts) DRAW Draw on your photo with any color you want. – Draw (5 tools, color picker, undo/redo) TRANSFORM – Crop

– Orientation

– Resize (with or without aspect saving) GEOLOCATION & TIMESTAMP You can add, edit or delete the geolocation and timestamp of your photo preserved in EXIF. – Location

Download Wonderoom

GoodScanner – PDF Scanner

Normally $0.99.

GoodScanner is a Pocket scanner can quickly scan documents anywhere, anytime. you can scan list, whiteboard, paper notes, or any other multi-page document. GoodScanner intelligent page detection, correction, and image enhancement, and other advanced technologies. allows scanned documents look more sharp, more suitable for reading. GoodScanner using AI technology, it can smart text recognition In addition GoodScanner provides a powerful set of tools for managing documents and security export document. Using GoodScanner, you can:

+ When I do not have a scanner you can quickly scan documents

+ When you go out to work, sign contracts and marketing agreements can be sent back to company headquarters

+ Scan series of receipts and invoices

+ Convert paper notes and drafts for digital

+ Archive handwritten notes, and share with colleagues

+ Saves handwritten notes or a book page for future reference Features: 【Document Scanning】

1.GoodScanner is capable of scanning documents in any format, all documents are stored as PDF document format conform to industry specifications.

2. support PDF files created within the new scan, remove, or reorder pages.

3. When you scan a document, document border detection, and advanced graphics processing technology, can help you to quickly scan a file generated.

4. at the same time using real-time detection of the document and automatically crop a document, you can automatically skip the manual adjustments of the border.

5. built-in scanning file manager is used to manage documents, support document to copy, rename, delete.

6. supports the document open password, save your document privacy.

7. under the iPad, scanned document page supports dual-screen operation management

8. iPad document drag & drop function 【Edit image intelligent processing】

1. scan documents set the brightness, contrast, degree of protection, and support the flip.

2. comes with 8 preset effects including: linear, prints, sharp, brown tones, white, old, curved, black and white. 【Document comments and signatures】

1. supports push scanning add handwritten comments to the page, and set a different color and thickness. and support the eraser function modification and empty all annotation information

2. support adding a handwritten signature on the scanned pages. you can set the size and position of the signature. supports adding multiple different signatures.

3. all handwritten annotations and signatures supporting edit. built-in signature manager can manage multiple signatures. [Text Optical Recognition]

1. Using artificial intelligence technology, smart text recognition.

2. Text recognition language: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean.

3. Save the scanned text as a text file and support editing 【Document sharing】

1. support by email a scanned document

2. WLAN shared documents

3. AirPrint wireless printing 【Cloud sync with iCloud】

1. scan files can be uploaded to the Dropbox,Evernote online store.

2. synchronize all device files supported iCloud, you can easily find all documents on the iPhone or iPad. for example you iPhone to scan a photo, a few seconds to show up on the iPad 【Secure Login】

1. Input sliding screen gesture unlock login

2. Input password to unlock login

3.App login authenticate with fingerprint identification (Touch ID)

4.App login authenticate with facial recognition(iPhone X Face ID) 【QR code scanning】

1. support for QR code scanning, scans and automatically records information management.

2. support for QR code record copy and paste, direct phone, SMS, Web site connections

Download GoodScanner – PDF Scanner

Astronoidz

Normally $2.99.

Blast your way through wave after wave of this arcade-style shooter.

Inspired by the classics and infused with modern graphics, this space shooter is bound to provide hours of fun. – Survive the onslaught of enemy aliens and asteroids.

– Progress through endless waves of space action. See how far you can get!

– Complete each wave goal before reinforcements arrive.

– With each stop at the store, add extra lives and weapon upgrades to your ship using in-game coins.

Download Astronoidz