New images show all three 2018 iPhone designs side by side

Apple is soon going to unveil three new iPhone models, which is hardly a secret at this point. With just over a month to go until the usual September keynote event, all iPhone reports out there mention the same thing; that Apple will launch three iPhone X variations. And we have a new series of images that feature all three new iPhone X versions standing side by side.

These aren’t the actual phones, mind you, but dummy units created somewhere in Asia, the likes of which we’ve seen in previous leaks.

Found online by leaker/designer Ben Geskin, the iPhone mockups in the images below look a lot like the phones we saw in previous leaks and hands-on reports featuring dummy units.

Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup (5.8" / 6.1" / 6.5") pic.twitter.com/W2NB3euzKb — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 1, 2018

From left to right we have the 5.8-inch iPhone X, the 6.1-inch iPhone, and the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus. The cheaper model of the three will be the one in the middle, the 6.1-inch iPhone, which some call the iPhone 9, a name that makes little sense if you ask me.

The fact that it’s going to be cheaper should be somewhat clear from these images, as it’s the only one from the bunch to feature a single-lens camera on the back. That’s a cost-cutting measure, of course, just like the use of LCD instead of OLED for the display.

The 5.8-inch iPhone X and the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus are both going to offer the same design and features. The Plus version will provide even more screen real estate than the Galaxy Note 9, as well as a bigger battery than the 5.8-inch iPhone X.

All three iPhones will feature Apple’s notch design introduced by the original iPhone X, complete with Face ID support. When it comes to specs, it’s likely all phones will pack the same A12 chip and other internals, which means the cheap 6.1-inch iPhone should be just as powerful as the OLED versions.

An estimate based on Apple’s previous September events suggests that the 2018 iPhone keynote could be scheduled for September 12th. Apple is yet to issue invites for the press conference.