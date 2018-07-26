It’s not exactly Prime Day, but Best Buy has a huge sales event of its own in July and it just kicked off on Thursday. While there’s no question that Prime Day has Best Buy beat on volume considering it’s home to millions of deals that span every conceivable category, Best Buy’s big sale is no slouch.

We’ve poured over all the deals that are currently available in Best Buy’s mid-year Black Friday sale and there are some truly great bargains to be found. Highlights include up to $75 off Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches, BeatsX wireless earbuds for $95, $125 off new iPad Pro tablets and an extra $50 off for students, up to $80 off Chromebooks. $45 off the Crock-Pot Express Crock, $60 off a popular air fryer, $130 off a Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and so much more.

We’ve picked out our 10 favorite deals that are currently available in Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale, and you’ll find them all listed out below. You can also ship the complete sale right here. Note that you’ll need to sign up for a free Best Buy account in order to shop the sale.

Up to $75 off Apple Watch Series 3

50 different models available

Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch²

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

New dual-core processor for faster app performance³

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean⁴

Aluminum or stainless steel case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Up to $75 off Apple Watch Series 3

$50 off Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth

Sous vide cooking

A popular chef’s technique that produces restaurant quality results. Food is cooked evenly edge to edge, with no worry of overcooking.

Easy to use

Just attach the cooker to any pot, add water, drop in your ingredients in their sealed bag or glass jar, then press start. No fancy equipment required.

Precision temperature controls from 77F to 210F with 0.01F variance

Cooks food evenly edge to edge for moist and tender meals with no worry of overcooking.

Consistent temperature

Heats and circulates water in your pot, evenly cooking food to a precise internal temperature.

Anova Culinary App

Bluetooth connectivity enables you to start, stop and monitor your cook from your mobile device, so you’ll no longer be tied to your kitchen when you’re cooking.

Cooking with Anova is smart

Cook everything from meats, fish and vegetables to soups, desserts and grains. 1000+ recipes in the Anova Culinary app with step-by-step guides.

Timer mode up to 99 hours

Spend more time entertaining your dinner party guests, enjoying time with your family, or even catching up on some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Durable stainless steel materials

For a smooth surface that makes cleaning fast and simple.

800 watts of power

Ensure high-output heat for rapid cooking.

$50 off Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth

Up to $80 off Chromebooks

Samsung – 11.6″ Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 2GB Memory – 16GB eMMC Flash Memory – Metallic Black: $149.00

Samsung – 11.6″ Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 2GB Memory – 16GB eMMC Flash Memory – Night Charcoal: $149.00

Samsung – 11.6″ Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 4GB Memory – 32GB eMMC Flash Memory – Night Charcoal: $179.00

Up to $80 off Chromebooks

$220 off KitchenAid KSM85PBSM Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Stand mixer

Blends ingredients for you to simplify your baking needs. Tilt-head design provides easy access to the mixing bowl.

10 speeds

Offer you versatile options to enhance your cooking techniques.

4-1/2-quart stainless-steel bowl

Accommodates large batches.

59-point planetary mixing action

For thorough incorporation of your ingredients.

Power hub

Utilizes the mixer’s motor to help you complete a wide variety of tasks, from shredding cheese to making pasta from scratch (attachments not included).

Dishwasher-safe attachments

For easy cleanup.

$220 off KitchenAid KSM85PBSM Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$45 off Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

Multi-cooker

This all-in-one kitchen appliance helps cook meals up to 70% faster than by traditional cooking, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with friends and family.

6-quart pot capacity

Allows you to prepare family-size meals.

Dishwasher-safe nonstick cooking pot

Provides easy cleanup. The convenient lid holder helps keep your countertop mess-free.

Airtight locking lid

Stays locked until pressure is released inside the unit for added safety.

Eight one-touch digital meal settings

Make it easy to create meats and stews, beans and chili, rice and risotto, poultry, dessert, soups, yogurts, and multigrains.

Four one-touch cook functions

Allow you to slow cook, pressure cook, brown and sauté, or steam.

Recipes included

Help you create delicious meals.

$45 off Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

$55 off BeatsX Wireless Earphones

6 different colors available

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless listening

Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you’re on the go

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low

Variety of eartip options offer personalized comfort and secure-fit wingtips provide stability

Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability

Authentic, clear acoustics deliver crisp sound fit for your life

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

$55 off BeatsX Wireless Earphones

$60 off Gourmia – Hot Air Fryer

5-quart capacity

Accommodates many foods for a variety of cooking options.

Adjustable thermostat

Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes.

Timer

Allows you to set and monitor the cooking time to help ensure tasty results.

Learn to make a variety of delicious dishes

Recipe book included.

1500W of power

For efficient performance.

$60 off Gourmia Hot Air Fryer

$130 off Dyson V8 Absolute Bagless Cordless 2-in-1 Handheld/Stick Vacuum

Vacuum bare floors, carpets and other surfaces

Direct-drive cleaner head and Soft roller cleaner head allow you to clean different surfaces.

Cordless construction

Provides unlimited range of cleaning and convenient use.

Provides easy cleaning on and above your floors

Handle all of your vacuuming chores with one machine that works for low or high pile carpet, tile, linoleum, wood and more.

Bagless 2-Tier Radial Cyclone technology for increased suction

No more clogged bags or filters. 2 tiers of smaller cyclones create centrifugal force to trap fine dust.

Transforms to a handheld

For quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

Attachments for concentrated spot cleaning

Get dirt out of hard-to-reach areas with the included crevice tool, combination tool and mini motorized tool.

Whole machine HEPA filtration

Captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe.

Battery provides up to 40 minutes of cleaning time

Or up to 25 minutes with motorized floor tool attached.

$130 off Dyson V8 Absolute Bagless Cordless 2-in-1 Handheld/Stick Vacuum

Extra $50 off iPad Pro for students

$125 discount on 12 different models, plus an extra $50 off for students

Extra $50 off iPad Pro for students

$300 off Samsung 65″ 4K LED Smart TV with HDR

Triple Black

Lets you see what you’ve been missing, even in dark scenes. Blacks are now blacker – even in morning or afternoon glare – so you’ll never miss a detail in the dark.

4K HDR Extreme

See extreme contrast between the darkest darks and lightest lights, plus expanded color and depth.

4K Color Drive Extreme

An extreme step up in color with a billion more shades than standard 4K UHD.

One Connect Mini and Clean Cable Solution

Connect your components to one separate box, not to the back of the TV and neatly route cords through the base of the TV stand.

A single remote lets you control everything

Easily access your favorite content and control connected TV devices from one source using OneRemote.

Full web browser

Easily browse the web right on your TV – enjoy everything from online shopping and social media to entertainment news.

64.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Premium Sound

Optimize the sound for TV from sources like Internet movies and music, connected PCs, smartphones and tablets.

4 HDMI inputs for home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers a full 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. An HDMI cable is not included.

Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments.

3 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Web-based services and content require high-speed Internet service. Some services may require a subscription.

$300 off Samsung 65″ 4K LED Smart TV with HDR