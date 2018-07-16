eBay launches thousands of deals to fight Amazon on Prime Day

It’s Prime Day again which means two things. First of all, if you’re an Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to take advantage of a bunch of hot deals on tech and other products.

Secondly, many Amazon competitors will host their own sales this week, and eBay is one of them. The retailer announced its anti-Amazon sale a few days ago, saying that its deals will be available to anyone, without the need of a subscription. The company followed through on Monday with an announcement that offers more details about the sale.

Beginning at 6:00 AM PST (9:00 AM EST), “consumers looking for great deals can shop the things they love at amazing prices on eBay.com/deals,” eBay says.

The deals will be refreshed throughout the day, and they’ll cover plenty of beloved brands, including Apple, Samsung, Adidas, Dyson, KitchenAid, and others.

Free shipping is available, as is eBay’s new Best Price Guarantee that applies to “popular, best-selling summer.”

eBay’s sale lasts for two days. Comparatively, Prime Day 2018 lasts for 36 hours this year. It’s not quite two days, but it’s even longer than last year’s Prime Day bonanza.

The only way to really take advantage of eBay’s deal is to browse the deals page, available at this link. The company did highlight several cool discounts in its announcement, but the deals page will contain hundreds more — here are some of the sales eBay promotes:

Nest Learning Thermostat (24% off)

2-pack of Google Home Devices (38% off)

Samsung 55 inch 4K Smart TV (50% off)

Dell Inspiron 17” Gaming Laptop (26% off)

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console (20% off)

LG 34UM60 34″ Ultrawide Gaming Monitor (25% off)

Apple 9.7” iPad (128GB, Wi-Fi Only) (22% off)

Sony XB950B1 headphones (58% off)

The eBay deals page, meanwhile, contains a lot more products, across a variety of categories, complete with prices and full information.