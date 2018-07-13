T-Mobile’s new deal gets you an iPhone for $99 or a Galaxy S8 for $199

We’ve hit the midway point in the summer, which means it’s officially time for corporations to start plugging the back to school promotions. No one has ever explained why kids need a shiny new cellphone in order to be functioning students, but luckily, T-Mobile’s back to school deals work whether you’re a student or not.

The promotions include a bunch of standard buy-one-get-one-free deals that we’ll get into in a moment, but the two deals I think are particularly worthwhile are actually on phones that are a few years old. T-Mobile is offering an iPhone 6s for $99, or a Galaxy S8 for $199 to anyone willing to buy them on a two-year installment plan. Sure, those phones are both missing out on a handful of features that newer phones have, but look on the bright side: The iPhone 6s is $99 rather than the iPhone X’s $999, and unlike the more expensive phone, the iPhone 6s still has a headphone jack.

The iPhone deal isn’t available right this second, but a teaser is already up on T-Mobile’s website, which indicates that the deal should go live soon. The wording says that it’s for people who “join” T-Mobile, so the deal might only be available if you port in a number from a different carrier. You do also have to buy the phone on a 24-month installment plan, which technically costs $360 ($15 a month for 24 months). The difference will be made up to you in bill credits, bringing the total price down to $99, but you lose those bill credits if you ditch T-Mobile for another carrier.

A nearly identical promo is also being offered on the Galaxy S8, but the price is $199 rather than $99. You’re getting a more modern phone if you choose the Galaxy S8 over the iPhone 6s, which explains the price difference.

In addition to the two cheap-but-older phones, T-Mobile is also selling a bunch of Android phones on buy-one-get-one-free deals. The headline deal is on the Galaxy S9, but there’s also deals on the LG G7 and LG V30, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. As per usual, those deals also require a 24-month installment plan and a new line of service to qualify.