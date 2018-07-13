Google ‘working on a fix’ for fatal camera error affecting Pixel 2 phones

Ever since Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones arrived last fall, they have been affected by a fatal error that causes the camera app to crash when opening it up or trying to snap photos. Not everyone has been affected by this issue, but Google hasn’t even really addressed it until an official Google Twitter account responded to one frustrated consumer earlier this week. The team is apparently “working on a fix” for the error now.

On Sunday, a Pixel 2 XL user expressed her frustration with the fatal camera error on Twitter, to which Google swiftly responded. The Made by Google Twitter suggested she clear the Camera app’s cache, at which point she explained that she had already cleared the cache and performed a full factory reset to no avail.

Minutes later, the Made by Google Twitter account responded once again, now suggesting that she put the phone in airplane mode and try to take a picture. Putting aside the absurdity of this solution, it didn’t work either. She received one final note when she explained that nothing she had tried was helping, revealing that the Pixel team is aware of the “fatal camera error” and is currently working on a solution:

Understood. We're aware of this issue and are looking into it. As a workaround, try temporarily putting your phone in airplane mode and then try to take a photo again. Keep us posted. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 8, 2018

Reports of users experiencing this error started popping up within weeks of the Pixel 2’s launch, which makes it all the more baffling that it took Google this long to issue a response. And keep in mind that this is just a tweet spotted by a Redditor, not an official statement. Now the question is whether or not Google will issue a fix before the Pixel 3 is unveiled this fall. Will Google release a new phone before it even fixes its current flagship?