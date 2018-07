Just when you thought Netflix might be running out of milestones to hit, the world’s favorite streaming service-turned-studio managed to rack up 112 Emmy nominations. That surpasses HBO for the first time — HBO managed 108 noms this year — making Netflix the top studio in 2018 when it comes to Emmy nomination count. From The Crown and Stranger Things to Ozark, Black Mirror, and Queer Eye, Netflix earned nominations in just about every genre and category you can think of. A few Netflix gems that you might not have already heard of also earned tons of nominations, such as the under-the-radar western Godless. Seriously, if you’re into westerns and you haven’t seen it, binge Godless this weekend.

The importance of awards shows in this day and age is debatable, but Netflix’s #1 position atop every other studio this year is further evidence that the billions of dollars the company is spending on original content is paying off. Netflix consistently churns out top-quality shows with fantastic writing and incredible production value. If you want to see the cream of the Netflix crop, this post contains the complete list of all 112 Emmy nominations that Netflix earned this year.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Stranger Things • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Outstanding Comedy Series

GLOW • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix

Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Grace And Frankie • Netflix

Skydance Productions

Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Michelle Dockery as Alice Fletcher

Seven Seconds • Netflix

Fox 21 Television Studios

Regina King as Latrice Butler

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix

Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears

Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

GLOW • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Stranger Things • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret

Stranger Things • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Black Museum (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Letitia Wright as Nish

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes

Limited Series

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Outstanding Television Movie

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity • Netflix

Pilot Boy Productions / Lathan TV

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life • Netflix

Broadway Video

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

David Collins, Executive Producer

Michael Williams, Executive Producer

Rob Eric, Executive Producer

Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

David George, Executive Producer

David Eilenberg, Executive Producer

Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer

Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Mystery Man • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Peter Morgan, Written by

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Gate • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

The Duffer Brothers, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

American Vandal • Clean Up • Netflix

CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kevin McManus, Written by

Matthew McManus, Written by

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Scott Frank, Written by

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

William Bridges, Written by

Charlie Brooker, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City • Netflix

Jax Media

John Mulaney, Written by

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Cat in Pants, Dixon, Irwin Entertainment

Michelle Wolf, Written by

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation • Netflix

Generate

Patton Oswalt, Written by

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life • Netflix

Broadway Video

Steve Martin, Written by

Martin Short, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Icarus • Netflix

A Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago Media Project, Alex Productions

Bryan Fogel, Written by

Mark Monroe, Written by

Jon Bertain, Written by

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

GLOW • Pilot • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Jesse Peretz, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Paterfamilias • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Stephen Daldry, Directed by

Ozark • The Toll • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Jason Bateman, Directed by

Ozark • Tonight We Improvise • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Daniel Sackheim, Directed by

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Gate • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

The Duffer Brothers, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Scott Frank, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity • Netflix

Pilot Boy Productions / Lathan TV

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld • Netflix

Embassy Row and Columbus 81

Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life • Netflix

Broadway Video

Marcus Raboy, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Icarus • Netflix

A Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago Media Project, Alex Productions

Bryan Fogel, Directed by

Wild Wild Country • Part 3 • Netflix

A Duplass Brothers Production in association with Stardust Frames Productions and Submarine Entertainment

Chapman Way, Directed by

Maclain Way, Directed by

Outstanding Children’s Program

Alexa & Katie • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Matthew Carlson, Executive Producer

Heather Wordham, Executive Producer

Gary Murphy, Co-Executive Producer

Bob Heath, Produced by

Fuller House • Netflix

Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

Jeff Franklin, Executive Producer

Thomas L. Miller, Executive Producer

Robert L. Boyett, Executive Producer

Marsh McCall, Co-Executive Producer

Bryan Behar, Co-Executive Producer

Steve Baldikoski, Co-Executive Producer

A Series Of Unfortunate Events • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Daniel Handler, Executive Producer

Neil Patrick Harris, Executive Producer

Rose Lam, Executive Producer

Barry Sonnenfeld, Executive Producer

John Weber, Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Icarus • Netflix

A Netflix Documentary in association with Impact Partners, Diamond Docs, Chicago Media Project, Alex Productions

Bryan Fogel, Produced by

Dan Cogan, Produced by

David Fialkow, Produced by

Jim Swartz, Produced by

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton • Netflix

A Vice Production

Shane Smith, Executive Producer

Eddy Moretti, Executive Producer

Nicole Montez, Executive Producer

Tony Clifton, Executive Producer

Spike Jonze, Produced by

Danny Gabai, Produced by

Chris Smith, Produced by

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Wild Wild Country • Netflix

A Duplass Brothers Production in association with Stardust Frames Productions and Submarine Entertainment

Mark Duplass, Executive Producer

Jay Duplass, Executive Producer

Josh Braun, Executive Producer

Dan Braun, Executive Producer

Juliana Lembi, Produced by

Chapman Way, Producer

Maclain Way, Producer

Outstanding Informational Series Or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix

RadicalMedia and Worldwide Pants

Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer

Dave Sirulnick, Executive Producer

Jon Kamen, Executive Producer

Tom Keaney, Executive Producer

Louise Shelton, Supervising Producer

Aaron Bergeron, Series Producer

Mary Barclay, Producer

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Strong Island • Netflix

Yanceville Films, LLC and Louverture Films, LLC

Joslyn Barnes, Produced by

Yance Ford, Produced by

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Crown • Matrimonium • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Matthew Goode as Tony Armstrong-Jones

Mindhunter • Episode 2 • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Cameron Britton as Edmund Kemper

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Ozark • My Dripping Sleep • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Derek R. Hill, Production Designer

John Richardson, Art Director

Chuck Potter, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown • Beryl • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

GLOW • The Dusty Spur • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Todd Fjelsted, Production Designer

Harry Otto, Art Director

Ryan Watson, Set Decorator

Grace And Frankie • The Tappys • The Landline • The Home • Netflix

Skydance Productions

Devorah Herbert, Production Designer

Amy Wheeler, Art Director

Andrea Fenton, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Reality-Competition Series

Bill Nye Saves The World • Extinction: Why All Our Friends Are Dying • Netflix

Bunim/Murray Productions

James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer

James Nelson, Art Director

John Calderon, Art Director

Heather Cantrell, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

GLOW • Netflix • Glitter Pictures, LLC

Jennifer Euston, CSA, Casting by

Elizabeth Barnes, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Nina Gold, CSA, Casting by

Robert Sterne, CSA, Casting by

Stranger Things • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Ellen Lewis, CSA, Casting by

Jo Edna Boldin, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Ally Grant, Casting by

Beyhan Oguz, Director of Casting and Talent

Gretchen Palek, SVP of Casting and Talent

Danielle Gervais, VP of Casting and Talent

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch • Do What You Gotta Do • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The End Of The F***ing World • Episode 3 • Netflix

Clerkenwell Films / Dominic Buchanan Productions

Justin Brown, Director of Photography

GLOW • Pilot • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Beryl • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, Director of Photography

Ozark • The Toll • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Stranger Things • Chapter One: MADMAX • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Tim Ives, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Godless • An Incident At Creede • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Stephan Pehrsson, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Chef’s Table • Corrado Assenza • Netflix

Boardwalk Pictures

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Queer Eye • To Gay Or Not Too Gay • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Garrett Rose, Director of Photography

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Crown • Dear Mrs. Kennedy • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Jane Petrie, Costume Designer

Emily Newby, Assistant Costume Designer

Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer

Gaby Spanswick, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

A Series Of Unfortunate Events • The Vile Village: Part 1 • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Cynthia Summers, Costume Designer

Phoebe Parsons, Assistant Costume Designer

Kelsey Chobotar, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Grace And Frankie • The Expiration Date • Netflix

Skydance Productions

Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer

Heather Pain, Assistant Costume Designer

Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Gate • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

One Day At A Time • Not Yet • Netflix

Sony Pictures Television

Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Selina MacArthur, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity • Netflix

Pilot Boy Productions / Lathan TV

Jeff U’ren, Editor

Wild Wild Country • Part 3 • Netflix

A Duplass Brothers Production in association with Stardust Frames Productions and Submarine Entertainment

Neil Meiklejohn, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program

Queer Eye • Series Body Of Work • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Thomas Scott Reuther, Supervising Editor

Joe DeShano, Editor

A.M. Peters, Editor

Ryan Taylor, Editor

Matthew D. Miller, Editor

Brian Ray, Editor

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

The Crown • Dear Mrs. Kennedy • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ivana Primorac, Department Head Hairstylist

GLOW • Pilot • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Theraesa Rivers, Department Head Hairstylist

Valerie Jackson, Key Hairstylist

Leslie Bennett, Hairstylist

Jules Holdren, Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Geordie Sheffer, Department Head Hairstylist

Megan Daum, Key Hairstylist

Carmen Jones, Hairstylist

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

13 Reasons Why • Talk To The Reasons • Netflix

Netflix, Moth + Flame

Ali Feinstein, Global Marketing Manager

Javier Ricaud, Interactive Producer

MK Malone, Series Consultant

Kevin Cornish, Director

Moth + Flame

Outstanding Main Title Design

Altered Carbon • Netflix

Skydance Television

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director

Thomas McMahan, Animator/Compositor

Yongsub Song, Animator/Compositor

Byron Slaybaugh, Animator/Compositor

Carlo Sa, Designer

Mert Kizilay, Designer

GLOW • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Jason Groves, Creative Director/Art Director/Designer

Christopher Harding, Creative Director/Art Director/Designer

Richard Kenworthy, Creative Director/Art Director/Designer

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

GLOW • Money’s In The Chase • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist

Maurine Burke, Key Makeup Artist

Lesa Nielson Duff, Makeup Artist

Melissa Buell, Makeup Artist

Kristina Frisch, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Marvel’s Jessica Jones • AKA Playland • Netflix

Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios

Sean Callery, Music by

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Alias Grace • Part 1 • Netflix

A Halfire Entertainment Production in association with CBC

Mychael Danna, Music by

Jeff Danna, Music by

Godless • Homecoming • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Music by

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Daniel Pemberton, Music by

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Big Mouth • Am I Gay? / Song Title: Totally Gay • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Mark Rivers, Music & Lyrics by

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Theme by

The Last Tycoon • Prime Video

TriStar Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Mychael Danna, Theme by

Marvel’s The Defenders • Netflix

Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios

John Paesano, Theme by

Somebody Feed Phil • Netflix

Zero Point Zero Productions

Mike S. Olson, Theme by

Bridget Ellen Kearney, Theme by

Michael Calabrese, Theme by

Rachael Price, Theme by

Stranger Things • Trick Or Treat, Freak • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Bradley North, Sound Supervisor

Craig Henighan, Sound Designer

Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor

Jordan B. Wilby, Sound Effects Editor

David Werntz, Sound Effects Editor

Antony Zeller, Supervising Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Zane Bruce, Foley Artist

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Godless • Homecoming • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Wylie Stateman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Eric Hoehn, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Harry Cohen, Sound Effects Designer

Gregg Swiatlowski, Dialogue Editor

Hector C. Gika, Sound Editor

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Sylvain Lasseur, Sound Editor

Jackie Zhou, Sound Editor

Tom Kramer, Music Editor

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Kenny Clark, Sound Supervisor/Sound Effects Editor

Michael Maroussas, Dialogue Editor

Dario Swade, Foley Editor

Ricky Butt, Foley Artist

Oliver Ferris, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or MultiCamera)

Wild Wild Country • Part 1 • Netflix

A Duplass Brothers Production in association with Stardust Frames Productions and Submarine Entertainment

Brent Kiser, Sound Supervisor

Jacob Flack, Sound Designer

Elliot Thompson, Dialogue Editor

Danielle Price, Sound Editor

Timothy Preston, Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer

Adam Jenkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Bill Higley, CAS, ADR Mixer



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Wild Wild Country • Part 1 • Netflix

A Duplass Brothers Production in association with Stardust Frames Productions and Submarine Entertainment

Chapman Way, Production Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Altered Carbon • Out Of The Past • Netflix

Skydance Television

Everett Burrell, Senior VFX Supervisor

Tony Meagher, Senior VFX Producer

Joel Whist, Special Effects Coordinator

Jorge Del Valle, Previs Supervisor

Steve Moncur, VFX Supervisor

Christine Lemon, VFX Producer

Paul Jones, VFX Producer

Antoine Monineau, CG Supervisor

David Zaretti, 2D Supervisor

Lost In Space • Danger, Will Robinson • Netflix

Legendary Television

Jabbar Raisani, Senior VFX Supervisor

Terron Pratt, VFX Producer

Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor

Ashley Ward, VFX Production Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor

Niklas Ström, Lighting Supervisor

Joao Sita, VFX Supervisor

Juri Stanossek, VFX Supervisor

Rafael Solórzano, VFX Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Gate • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Paul Graff, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Christina Graff, Senior Visual Effects Producer

Michael Maher, Senior Concept Illustrator

Fred Raimondi, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor

Seth Hill, Visual Effects Supervisor

Joel Sevilla, Visual Effects Supervisor

Alex Young, Animation Lead

Steven Michael Dinozzi, Compositing Supervisor

Caius Man, Special Effects Coordinator

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

The Crown • Misadventure • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ben Turner, VFX Supervisor

Standish Millennas, VFX Producer

Alison Griffiths, VFX Line Producer

Matthew Bristowe, Consulting Visual Effects Producer

Iacopo Di Luigi, Lead CG Artist

Garrett Honn, Lead Compositor

Charlie Bennett, Lead DMP Artist

Jenny Gauci, Lead Roto-Prep Artist

Carmine Agnone, Lead Matchmove Artist

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

GLOW • Netflix

Glitter Pictures, LLC

Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Marvel’s The Punisher • Netflix

Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios

Thom Williams, Stunt Coordinator