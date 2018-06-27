What, all the paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free we shared with you yesterday weren’t enough? Well don’t worry because we’ve got a fresh batch for you to check out on Wednesday. You’ll find eight premium iOS apps in our roundup below and each of them as been made available as a free download for a limited time. Grab them now before the developers decide to start charging again.

SYS Pro – A Network Monitor

Normally $0.99.

SYS Pro is a system data real-time monitoring application with a perfect design , which can add the monitoring data plug-in to the notification center, so you can keep abreast of the data of the equipment. SYS Pro supports monitoring of multiple system data:

* Hardware data

* Battery data

* Disk data

* Memory data

* Network data

* Carrier data

* Localization data SYS Pro Widget supports real-time monitoring of multiple system data:

* Network upload / download speed

* Disk usage

* Memory usage You can enable the SYS Pro Widget in the “Today” page of the Notification Center for easy access to device data.

Puppy Weather Forecast

Normally $0.99.

Hello! I made this weather app for my dog Panda, so she can bring you joy when checking the weather! If you have a dog or favorite pet, you can add custom images as your weather background. Everyday someone downloads the app, Panda will get a treat for being a good pup =) With Panda Puppy Weather, you can see your own custom pet or Panda Pup pictures with your localized weather forecast, plus: -Geo-located Weather

-7-Day Forecast

-Panda Pup Pictures

-Fun Pup Messages

-Search Weather by City

BrowserX3

Normally $19.99.

Do you want to use the browser to browse all kinds of information at the same time? Including: network, video, stock, virtual currency, news, translation … and so on. Now this app is sure to meet your needs! Three browser in one display!

Browsing web becomes easier and more efficient! Features:

1. Simultaneously display Three Web browser.

2. Previous / Next page button.

3. Share Screen button.

4. Three Window Extend Mode.

5. Previous / Next URL button.

6. URL Save button.

7. Lightweight UI design to reduce memory usage can increase performance.

8. This browser has an independent ability to display video on one of three web browser.

Ananda – Sleep & Nap

Normally $1.99.

Ananda helps you concentrate, focus and work with progressive binaural tones and high quality peaceful sounds. -Enhance your brainwaves

Choose from one of Ananda’s numerous binaural programs to focus,concentrate or brainstorm. Each program comes with binaural beats designed to help you reach a specific mood or state of mind. -Discover a new ambiance every time

Each session provides a subtly fresh, new ambiance. A unique combination of nature sounds, chants, mantras and peaceful bells is generated on top of binaural tones every time you start Ananda. Main Features – 3 Binaural programs

– Relaxation

– Restorative Sleep

– Power Nap – Short description and benefits of every binaural program

– High quality nature and peaceful sounds

– Choose the sounds you prefer

– Sounds are mixed together in a new way for every session

– Simple and minimalist design

– Information on brainwaves and binaural tones included in the app

Snakes & Ladders Board Game HD

Normally $0.99.

Snakes and Ladders Board Game HD is a fun game for 1 – 4 players. The goal of the game is to be the first player to reach the last square of the board with your counter.

Rise up the Ladders to speed past your opponents but watch out for those snakes!

Rolling a six gives you an extra roll! This very popular iPhone game has now come to iPad including beautiful retina artwork. Game sounds can be turned on or off, you can listen to iPod while playing.

Two game win options, either “land on square 100” or “first past 100” wins.

Play against the device or play and pass with up to four friends.

iScanner Pro – HD PDF scanner

Normally $1.99.

Scanner HD for iPhone and iPad is the best solution you need to make scans. This portable scanner is fast and easy for scanning. You can scan documents, receipts, papers, book pages, articles, and more. Make unlimited scans on the go and the image quality is simply amazing! Features include:

– Document scanner

– High quality image processing

– Image detection technology

– Built in image editor and effects

– Draw and add text on scans

– Crop and size images

– Scan images in color or black and white

– Adjust brightness and contrast

– Convert scans to PDF

– Preview, Print and Email your scans

– Share to Twitter, Facebook, Google Drive and more…

– Optimized for iPhone 5(s), iPhone 6(s), iPhone 6(s) Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and all iPad devices

Delete Contacts + Duplicates

Normally $0.99.

This app is best way to quickly delete contacts from your address book and merge all the duplicate contacts automatically! With this app, you can also backup and restore all your contacts directly from your iPhone! Key Features: -Delete multiple contacts of your address book at once

-Merge all the duplicate contacts of your address book with one tap

-Backup all the contacts of your address book with one tap

-Share backup files via text message, email, Dropbox, iCloud Drive, ..

-Restore contacts at any time directly from the app!

-Choose contacts to backup

-Choose contacts to restore

i Live – Gold Edition

Normally $0.99.

“i Live” is the most innovative and realistic life simulator ever created. Over 5000 frames for animation, dynamic lighting and shadows, and the time is in real time! Install now “i Live” and give a ‘soul to your device. Features….

•Bring your baby into the world and bring him up like a real child. Breastfeed him, follow him and watch him growing •He needs love, if you don’t follow him, he won’t love you. Give him all love you can and he will love you too! •Follow his growht phases, from his born to his fifth birthday. Watch his body and conduct changes! •Play with him and became the best parent ever! Challenge your friend and rise in Leaderboard! •He Lives night and day waiting for your return! And much more

Much more! clothes, games and gadget. Make your baby happy for a real experience!

