Yesterday’s app roundup was a very good one, and there are still a few freebies to be found in that post if you happened to miss it. Most of those sales have ended though, so you’ll find seven fresh paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free in Tuesday’s roundup.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

mi:nu:ti:ae

Normally $14.99.

minutiae: Life. Uncurated, unfollowed, unfiltered.

By Martin Adolfsson & Daniel J Wilson Description

minutiae is an anti-social media app that helps participants capture the undocumented ordinary moments of life — moments you would otherwise simply forget. ////////////////////////////

HOW IT WORKS

//////////////////////////// 1. Once each day, at a random minute, all minutiae participants around the globe receive an alert simultaneously. 2. You have exactly one minute to respond to the alert and open the minutiae app. 3. Capture whatever is in front of you, there and then. 4. Once you’ve documented your moment, you have 60 seconds to explore previous moments. Both your own, and those of one random stranger you are matched with each day. 4. Repeat for 1440 days (once for every minute in 24 hours). 5. The final outcome of this long term collaboration between artist and participant is a digital archive of all of your captured moments, with the option to turn this archive into a physical book. *NOTE* Notifications happen at the same time for all participants around the globe. This means that there will inevitably be notifications that happen while you are sleeping. To avoid receiving a notification at night you can put your phone on ‘do not disturb’ mode. ////////////////////////////////////////////

THE minutiae MANIFESTO

//////////////////////////////////////////// YOU ARE NOT YOUR TIMELINE

Social media was supposed to keep us in touch with our friends but has instead turned us all into unwitting monkeys filling out the world’s longest consumer survey. Facebook doesn’t want your money. It wants your time. minutiae is a response to our current moment: an anonymous anti-social media app that forces its users to document the in-between moments of life. A collaboration between artist and participant that retrieves forgotten moments and celebrates the ordinary. minutiae IS NOT A NORMAL APP

minutiae does not provide instant gratification

minutiae is not interested in your data

minutiae will not increase your efficiency

minutiae is not a popularity contest

minutiae is (let’s be honest) not for everyone minutiae IS YOUR AUTOMATED SELF-PORTRAIT

minutiae is random moments.

minutiae is forgotten memories.

minutiae is life. Real life. Uncurated. Unfiltered. Unfollowed.

minutiae is a marathon, not a sprint. ////////////////////////////

SUBSCRIPTION INFO

//////////////////////////// In the event that you pause your subscription and then later restart it you will lose your chance to capture the intervening moments. If your payment method is not available for subscription renewal (expired, etc.) then you will lose the moments that would have been taken during the time after subscription expiration, up until you reinstate your payment method and renew your subscription. Your payment will be charged to your iTunes account at the confirmation of purchase. If you selected a quarterly subscription, your subscription will automatically renew every three months, 24-hours before the end of the current period, and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Automatic renewals will cost the same price you were originally charged for the subscription. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings. //////////////// By using this app, you are agreeing to the minutiae Terms of Service (http://www.minutiae-app.org/tos/).

Download mi:nu:ti:ae

Corgi Puns – cute dog stickers

Normally $0.99.

You are CORGially invited to download these funny corgi stickers! More than a dozen funny stickers to add to your text message conversations. Here’s what’s included in this version: Hey CORGeous

inCORGnito

uniCORG

You are CORGially invited

AmeriCORGI

CORG on the cob

CORGilations

Life is RUFF

I WUFF you

I’m RUFF around the edges

It’s the LEASH I could do

Quite FETCHING

CORG-bee

Trust me, I’m a DOG tor

CORGO pants These stickers will be occasionally updated to bring you more laughs at no extra charge! Let’s PAWS and reflect on how cool that is. Don’t be inCORGigible. Download these now.

Download Corgi Puns – cute dog stickers

Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium

Normally $0.99.

Montezuma Puzzle is a relaxing and logical tiling puzzle game in the Ancient Aztec Empire scenery. Arrange the puzzle shapes in the right patterns. Sounds simple? Try out! New version of this successful puzzler! Thanks to our players and their support, the Game is even greater challenge and fun now! Features: -100 unique patterns to arrange

-easy and intuitive

-one touch control system

-delightful graphics and chill music

-unlimited hints

Download Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium

Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds

Normally $1.99.

Sounds was recorded in most beautiful places around world. All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat purring

morning forest

creek in forest

forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on street

rain on city street with traffic

sea with seagull

sand beach

baltic sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind at the door

london train station

australian subway

moscow subway

chinese bus

highway

new york silent street

highway bridge

oscillating fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

gong 40″

gong 38″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz dreamless

binaural beat 4Hz drowsy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz conscious

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Roscoff port

Amazon rainforest at night

Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night

Eidar river (Iceland)

Download Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds

Ruler

Normally $0.99.

New AR technology make easy to measure lenght on the fly with Ruler. Single measure ruler – draw one line with length.

Chain measure ruler – measure several lines one by one.

Perimeter measure ruler – several lines with close perimeter form last point to first. Colors – for separate different measures.

Download Ruler

ContactFlow

Normally $1.99.

ContactFlow for iOS will help you rediscover your contacts.

Just tap on a contact to display all associated informations. Features : • Apple Watch App

• Photo Wall View

• Contacts map

• List View

• Birthdays Widget

• Birthday notifications

• Source/Group selection

• Universal application

Download ContactFlow

Fonta – Little Design Studio

Normally $0.99.

Combine your photos with text to create fantastic works!!

Fonta is a Little Design Studio that allows you to create unique images with special effects. “Fonta Can Add Stylish Text To Your Favorite Photographs” – Appadvice Add Text Behind a Photo, Masking (Put your photos inside text), Collage, Frames,

Vintage Filters, Color Layers, Artworks, 3D Geometric Shapes, Blur Effect,

Various Font Style, Chat pack & More… Use Fonta to :

– Put stylish text on anything! (Food & Travel & Friends Pics)

– Caption your pics for Instagram Direct or Christmas Greeting Cards

– Make your own stylish Photo Text Design Image for blog & website

– Turns Your Words into Beautiful Photo Text Design Pieces.

– Share on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook #Fontaapp How to use :

1. Choose a photo from photo libarary or take a photo

2. Resize your photo and add various of filters.

3. Select Fonts [T] and add Artworks [A1] [A2]

4. Masking [M] on your Font add filters to make unique design.

5. Erase the parts of text & artworks to make unique images.

6. Share with your friends as Christmas cards or Instagram direct message.

Download Fonta – Little Design Studio