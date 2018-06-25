Amazon Prime savings will be available at all Whole Foods stores beginning Wednesday

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event takes place each year in mid-July, which means we’re probably now less than one month away from Prime 2018. Why is that significant? Because if you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, now is the time to sign up for a free 30-day trial. Apart from free two-day shipping 100 million different items, unlimited movie and TV streaming with Prime Video, unlimited music streaming with Prime Music, and all the other perks that Prime brings, there’s another big benefit that will be available to all Prime members in the United States beginning later this week.

Amazon on Monday made the announcement that suburban Gen Xers and crunchy baby boomers across the country have been waiting for. Beginning this coming Wednesday, June 27th, Amazon customers who subscribe to Amazon Prime will receive “10 percent off hundreds of sale items and deep discounts on select popular products” at Whole Foods markets.

As you’ll undoubtedly recall, Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year for nearly $14 billion. It was clear at that point that the company planned plenty of Amazon tie-ins, and Alexa products like Echo speakers began popping up at Whole Foods locations around the country. Then, about six weeks ago, Amazon began testing a program in the state of Florida where Prime subscribers would save 10% on some of their purchases. Those tests must have gone well, because the discount program is expanding nationwide this week.

“Since launching Prime savings at Whole Foods Market, we’ve seen excitement and momentum from both Prime members and our supplier partners,” Whole Foods Market operations boss A.C. Gallo. “Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit and we’re excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores.”

Here are some examples of discounts that Amazon offered in Monday morning’s press release:

Baby back pork ribs, animal welfare rated and no antibiotics, $4.99/lb., save $5/lb.

Sockeye salmon, wild caught Marine Stewardship Council-certified, $13.99/lb., save $6/lb.

Organic red cherries, $3.99/lb., save $2/lb.

Organic yellow peaches, $1.99/lb., save $2/lb.

Mochi ice cream, including flavors like chocolate, salted caramel, and green tea, self-serve, 5/$5

All bulk items, including favorites like nuts, granola, dried fruit, and hundreds more, 25 percent off

Organic Honest Lemonade, 32 oz., 2/$3

Plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store

To start saving, Prime members need only install the Whole Foods app on their phones to scan the Prime code at checkout. Alternatively, a customer can give the phone number linked to his or her account at checkout, just like any other supermarket discount program.