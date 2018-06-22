What, you thought we would let you slip away into the weekend without one last chance to fill up your iPhone or iPad with apps? You’ll find eight paid iOS apps on sale for free in this post, ands there are even a few more remaining freebies in yesterday’s post if you missed it. Any or all of these sales could end at any time though, so grab them while you can.

Cranky Weather – FML Reports

Normally $1.99.

There’s always something to complain about, specially when it comes to weather.

Cranky Weather gives you hilariously twisted weather reports for every situation!

Download Cranky Weather – FML Reports

Cool Weather – Optimistic Weather Forecasts

Normally $1.99.

It’s amazing how an uplifting quote or inspirational story can completely brighten up your day. Cool Weather delivers your weather fast and with a smile.

– Get a motivational quote that matches your individual weather report.

– Search your local weather or other locations you are interested in.

Download Cool Weather – Optimistic Weather Forecasts

ISS Real-Time Tracker

Normally $0.99.

Locate & track the International Space Station in real-time on an interactive map of Earth. Get accurate and highly detailed upcoming visible pass (NEW!). Get current crew data and bios, view spectacular HD video of Earth streamed live from the Space Station with soundtrack (NEW!). Additionally, download and save images from NASA’s Landsat 8 database corresponding to the exact area below the ISS. ISS Real-Time Tracker is the only app that gives you all this! Features: • Get accurate and detailed upcoming visible pass information for your current location (NEW!)

• Tracks current position of the ISS in real time on an interactive map of Earth.

• Music soundtrack in tracking (NEW!)

• Info overlay shows current ISS position in degrees, minutes, & seconds along with its altitude and velocity.

• Zoom control (map scaling) allows you to zoom in/out in each of 4 ranges from fine to large.

• Tracking update interval (from 1-6 secs) is automatically set for you, based on map scale.

• Live HD video streaming from the High Definition Earth Viewing (HDEV) experiment on the ISS.

• Download Landsat 8 images from NASA’s database corresponding to the precise area below the ISS and save them to your photos.

• Tap any overhead pass to create an event in your calendar.

• Reports current ISS crew members with their key data and bios.

• Choose from 3 position marker styles.

• All user settings and zoom slider position are automatically saved between uses.

Download ISS Real-Time Tracker

Find Unfollowers For Twitter

Normally $0.99.

Find out users who unfollow you or block you, discover those users who are not following you back, keep track of new followers, easily and conveniently follow or unfollow users, enjoy multiple accounts support, and much more… * PLEASE NOTE: This app currently does not support users with more than 75,000 followers or following.

Download Find Unfollowers For Twitter

FastPost for IG

Normally $0.99.

Improve your Instagram posts and get likes for your awesome hashtags! You’ve got a great pic and now it’s time to add those hashtags?

QuickPost is the fastest way you can get awesome hashtags for your next great Instagram hit. QuickPost will analyze any photo you feed it using an Artificial Intelligence algorithm and generate proper hashtags for it. If you are an Instagram fan, QuickPostPRO is the best choice for you. When you install this app, you get 5 FREE AI-generated Hashtags for 5 of your pictures and 5 FREE favourite hashtags to use them whenever you want.

You can purchase the ‘PRO Upgrade’ to perform unlimited analysis of photos, unlimited favourite hashtags and Ads removal.

Download FastPost for IG

Moody – Daily Mood Tracker

Normally $1.99.

How were you feeling last week? What was your mood last September? It’s usually hard to remember your mood, but Moody is here to help you. Whether you are recovering from a depression, suffer from bipolar disorder or just want to be aware and improve your mood, Moody helps you keep track of your day to day mood and write notes to keep a mood journal of your life. By tracking your moods, you can find:

– How changes in medication are affecting you

– How monthly hormonal changes (for women) are affecting your mood

– The impact of lifestyle changes on mood

– How life events affect your mood

– How stress affects mood

– How sleep impacts mood

– How season changes impact mood

… And thousands of other interesting facts!

Download Moody – Daily Mood Tracker

Circadia

Normally $1.99.

Tap dots and make all the rings hit the white dot at once. Simple? Sure, keep telling yourself that. Try it and see for yourself. STORY:

In 2011 Circadia was the first big hit game from Simple Machine, makers of Pop the Lock, Calculator: The Game, and _-_. Circadia went on to become a Starbucks App of the Week and gathered a bunch of great fans. Try it and see how it inspired our path of making unique and innovative games. And to our fans, ESPECIALLY the ones who downloaded Circadia way way back in the day. Thank you for supporting us and sticking with us. We love making games for you and will continue to! This one is for you! Hugs,

Team Simple Machine

Download Circadia

Coloring Book For Kids and Adults

Normally $0.99.

Colouring book is a free style finger colouring app that is fun and engaging for all age kids. It helps to choose suitable colors to each picture so children can draw and color easily and quickly even they are not used to touch screens.

Children can naturally develop cognitive abilities by coloring.

Download Coloring Book For Kids and Adults