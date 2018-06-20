AMC is taking on MoviePass with its own subscription service, and it doesn’t look bad

MoviePass has been all over the news in recent months, but AMC might be trying to steal the spotlight. This week, the movie theater chain announced a new subscription service called AMC Stubs A-List, which allows subscribers to go to three movies a week for $19.95 a month. A-List also includes all of the perks that come with the AMC Stubs Premiere rewards program, so you won’t have to choose between the two if you want both.

MoviePass fans will be quick to point out that A-List can’t match the $10 a month price for a movie a day, but there are several advantages to A-List that make it an attractive alternative. First of all, you don’t have to wait until you go to the theater to buy your ticket. You can go online or use the AMC Theatres app any time to make a reservation.

Beyond that, the service also includes tickets for virtually every format, including standard 2D, Dolby Cinema, IMAX, PRIME, RealD 3D, BigD, and D-Box. You can make reservations for movies almost any time, even if you’ve already seen them. You can even see all three movies in the same day with a short buffer period between them.

“We believe that our current and future loyal guests will be interested in this type of program, as AMC Stubs A-List rewards guests with something that no one else offers: the very best of AMC, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D up to 3 times per week, for one simple, sustainable price,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron.

AMC Stubs A-List launches on Tuesday, June 26th, and you can sign up at AMCStubs.com/AList. New A-Listers have to commit to at least three months when they sign up, and weeks reset every Friday within the service.