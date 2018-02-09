Welcome to our last roundup of the week featuring paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free for a limited time. We’ve got seven apps for you to check out on Friday, and the list includes some fun games as well as apps to make your iPhone look unique. These sales could end at any moment though, so take advantage while you still can.

Glow Wallpapers

Normally $0.99.

HD Wallpapers All Optimized for the latest iOS 10, iPhone7, iPhone 6, iPhone 6P, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C & iPod Touch 5 (640 x 1136), iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad 3rd Gen and all other iOS devices. Bright up your iOS Device with cool radiant glowing Wallpapers! Don’t wait when you can have over 10,000 pictures to choose from Get your awesome cool radiant glowing backgrounds now to bright up your iOS device. Get it now and make your world luminous. There are tons of pictures to choose from. All you have to do is browse through the three categories of popular, random and new and get the best ones to show off to your friends. Make them happy.

Download Glow Wallpapers

Ultimate Guitar: Chords & Tabs

Normally $2.99.

Get the world’s largest catalog of guitar, bass & ukulele chords, tabs, and lyrics to learn your favorite songs! Search for any song by type, difficulty, tuning, and rating. Focus on guitar techniques or discover songs for particular moments with collections from professional guitarists. Play 15,000+ popular songs in their original sound with Tonebridge Guitar Effects. Features:

• Explore guitar, bass & ukulele chords, tabs, and lyrics for more than 800,000 songs

• Get offline access to favorite tabs

• Switch to left-handed mode

• Put together tab collections and compile your favorite tabs in playlists

• Edit chords, lyrics or change tabs in other ways to fit your requirements with Personal tabs

• Watch videos to refresh songs in your memory or use it as a backing track

• Set the most suitable font style and size for the tab

• Enjoy dark mode for a gig

Download Ultimate Guitar: Chords & Tabs

VideoPro+

Normally $3.99.

Create slides from you photos with just few taps.

Enhance photos with our amazing photo editor. Features:

– Import photo bursts

– Add comments to photos

– Multiple themes

– Multi Import photos from camera and library

– Stunning photo effects

– Crop, enhance, adjust photos

– Preview slide

– Share on Facebook, Twitter, email

– Save locally and edit

Download VideoPro+

Status Art

Normally $1.99.

Status Art is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further! An easy to use tool, lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalizes your device unlike any ordinary wallpaper can. Status Art works by mixing the design you like into your wallpaper. This gives your device a much more streamlined appearance, making your phone more stylish than anyone else’s. It is the only app of its kind that is compatible with the iOS7 Parallax effect ON! Pick some out now and enjoy the new updated look of your phone.

Download Status Art

Eve of Impact

Normally $1.99.

Blast away at an increasing barrage of asteroids to protect earth from destruction! Tap your screen to fire missiles at incoming asteroids, watch the immense explosions push away or shatter their targets. Aim carefully because the more missiles explode the more panic is caused and the slower earth’s evacuation progresses. The moment you can no longer hold of the barrage of asteroids you witness the end of earth as it has never been shown in any mobile game. Can you hold of the asteroids long enough, giving mankind a chance to survive? PRESS “Eve of Impact is among the 5 best iPhone games of the week. There’s something both haunting and mesmerizing about this one.”

Appolicious “A beautifully crafted game exhibiting an original idea with detailed lights, explosions and missile trails. I can definitely recommend it.”

AppAdvice 5/5 “The graphics, animations, physics, and sounds all come together to create one hell of an immersive experience, especially for an arcade tapping game.”

The App Shack 4/5 “A simple, yet well-done mix of Asteroids and Missile Command that’s perfect for a minute or two of free time.”

Slide to Play 4/5 “Eve of Impact does a magnificent take at saving the earth from impending destruction by asteroids, with its stunning visual effects and simplistic gameplay style.”

What’s On iPhone 4/5 HIGHLIGHTS ● Cinematic lifelike visuals that will pull you in.

● Challenging fast and strategic gameplay.

● Unique gameplay influenced score system.

● Dramatic and thrilling end game animations.

● Online leader boards and achievements.

● Ideal for those short pick up and play sessions.

● Can be enjoyed on both your iPad and iPhone.

Download Eve of Impact

PugsEMOJI

Normally $2.99.

PugsEMOJI is the unique App with cute Pugs dog stickers with the perfect moods for you to communicate with friends, family and world. Choose from a different Pugs images inspired emojis ranging from funny, cute, costumes does up, and even sad one. Developed and curated for Pug lovers, PugsEMOJI includes emojis that are not only relevant to your everyday life, but will also help to communicate with your beloved ones in the cutest possible way at any time of day. Features include:

-Dozens of never-before-seen Pugs emojis

-Tons of Pugs cuteness for every occasion

-Ability to send directly from the keyboard in any Messaging app

-Ability to send to any device without requiring the receiver to have the app installed A NOTE ABOUT ALLOW FULL ACCESS:

Rest assured that PugsEMOJI will NEVER collect any personal information or transmit what you type over any network. Turning on “Allow Full Access” is simply an iOS requirement for third party keyboard in order to get them fully working. We take our user’s privacy very seriously.

Download PugsEMOJI

Chef Umami

Normally $2.99.

You are the one and only Chef Umami! Make the most delicious food the world has ever tasted… or at least try to! Prepare delicious meals for your hungry little customers by using dozens of different ingredients and kitchenware. Fulfill their order in the way they want, or give your meal your own creative spin. With endless food combinations you can experiment with ingredients and create your own unique recipes. With the AR camera enabled*, you can take photos of your dish in real life and share it with your friends! Have fun, but be careful… Don’t burn your food! *Require iOS11 or higher

Download Chef Umami