Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is finally getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update

Google released Android 8.0 Nougat in late August last year, but that means nothing to any Android user rocking a Samsung phone, including the Samsung’s 2017 flagships. Some Galaxy S8 users might get the Oreo update six months after it first rolled out to Nexus and Pixel users.

But the good news is the final Android 8.0 Oreo build is rolling out to beta testers.

That’s right, beta testers who tried Android 8.0 on the Galaxy S8 for the past few weeks are in for a surprise this morning, at least in certain markets. SamMobile reports that Samsung released the update in Germany, with firmware version G955XXU1CRAP for the Galaxy S8+.

The update measures 487MB, but that’s only because you might be running an Oreo version on your phone. In 24 hours, regular Galaxy S8 and S8+ users who are still on Nougat should get the full Oreo upgrade. Like with any other major Android updates, make sure you back up your sensitive data before you upgrade, and that you have enough battery life, as well as access to an internet connection, to perform the update.

Samsung should roll out the update real soon in other markets where the Oreo beta was available. As for the general public, unlocked handsets should be the first ones to receive the update, while carrier versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will get Android 8.0 only later down the road.

Aside from the Galaxy S8, other Samsung handsets should also be updated to Oreo, including the Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy S8 Active, the Galaxy Note FE, the Galaxy S7 series, as well as various Galaxy A, Galaxy J and Galaxy C devices. But you’ll have to wait a lot longer for those releases.