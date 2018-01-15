Free plugin lets you control Netflix stream quality, skip intros, and block spoilers

Netflix is the most popular streaming movie and TV show service on the planet by a wide margin. Interestingly, that margin has arguably only grown wider of late, despite increased competition from Netflix’s top rivals, such as Amazon and Hulu. There is an increased focus across the board on original content at Netflix, Amazon, and elsewhere, but no other service has managed to drum up as much interest in original content as Netflix. The sheer volume of Netflix originals certainly doesn’t hurt — Netflix has 31 different originals premiering in January 2018, alone — but it’s also a question of quality, of course.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber who thought you couldn’t possibly enjoy streaming videos from Netflix anymore than you already do, prepare to be surprised. A Netflix enhancement plugin that insiders have loved for quite some time now is gaining popularity, and it’s high time you checked it out to see how much better Netflix can be on your Mac or Windows computer.

Super Netflix by SubFlicks is a free extension for Google’s Chrome web browser that works on both Windows PCs and on Mac computers. It packs a number of nifty features, but there are three in particular that we’re fans of.

First, the plugin lets you control the video quality of Netflix streams. Instead of relying on Netflix to automatically determine the best bitrate for your stream, Super Netflix has a field where you can enter a value of your choosing. This way, you can force the highest possible video quality when watching at home on Wi-Fi, or you can force lower quality to save data if you’re tethered to a smartphone.

Beyond that main feature, there are two other add-ons enabled by the Super Netflix plugin that we like. It can be set to automatically skip intros, which is something that happens normally with some shows but not others; and it can be set to block spoilers. Netflix has a tendency to give away a bit too much in some of its descriptions, so Super Netflix can be configured to blur them for you.

There are some other Super Netflix features that further enhance the user experience, such as five different viewing modes that adjust brightness to help set a scent. The Chrome extension’s full description from the Chrome Web Store page follows below:

Change video quality, Control video speed, Upload custom subtitles and much more – Make Your Experience on Netflix More Enjoyable. ===========================

===Full List of Features=== *NEW* Video speed rate option (from 0.5 to 4x faster).

It helps when you watching a slow movie, speed it up or if you learning a new language using Netflix you can watch in slow motion now. Streaming Video Quality

—– Change Video bitrate to play Higher Quality.

—– Auto Choose Video Quality -bitrate-

—– Accept Multiple Qualities(Changes automatically according to your internet speed). Netflix binge-watching without Spoilers

—– blurred images and episode descriptions, watch TV series without any Spoilers. Auto Skip Intro Automatically

—– from options page you can choose to skip intros Automatically Upload Custom subtitles.

—– Support Any Language.

—– Convert and Search for Subtitles in SubFlicks.com Five modes to change brightness, saturation, and contrast

—– Normal (Default by Netflix)

—– Bright

—– Brighter

—– Night

—– Late Night

—– Black and White Changing Netflix Streaming Server (If Streaming is slow try another Netflix server). Control Volume with the mouse wheel. Show Streaming Info (For Geeks and Nerds ^_^). Hide Forced Subtitles (Press H or V to toggle the subtitles Hide/Show) Shortcut with your mouse.

—– Center Click Opens Changer Panel for Video Quality and Streaming Server.

—– Right Click Opens Streaming Info Panel.

