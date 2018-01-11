Disney just explained some of the biggest secrets in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

The last Star Wars movie premiered a few days before Christmas, conquering the box office on opening weekend and in the weeks that followed. The Last Jedi turned out to be a great movie, much darker than the first episode and also quite divisive. Some fans loved it while others criticized various aspects of it. But regardless of how you felt about Rian Johnson’s grim Star Wars movie, you probably want to learn more about some of the secrets in The Last Jedi.

Before you watch the following clip that’s nearly 30 minutes long, you should know that it contains plenty of spoilers. So go watch The Last Jedi before you check out the video.

Posted on the official Star Wars YouTube account, the video features a discussion between various members of the Lucasfilm Story Group, including Leland Chee, Pablo Hidalgo, Matt Martin, and Rayne Roberts. They talk about different easter eggs from The Last Jedi, cameos, and references that you might have missed. The Last Jedi is connected to various other Star Wars properties including games, books, and previous movies in ways that aren’t immediately clear.

They also explain how certain scenes were shot, and how some sounds and special effects were created. For example, Han Solo’s dice that keep appearing in The Last Jedi are a nod to a deleted The Force Awakens scene in which Han Solo brings them back to the Millennium Falcon.

The crew also explains the various tiny details that should make the audience realize that Luke isn’t really fighting Kylo Ren because he’s not there in physical form. I have to admit I’ve only noticed some of the things pointed out in this video, like the fact that Luke leaves no footprints or that he appears to be younger, but I missed their hidden meaning.

The entire video is worth watching, so check it out below: