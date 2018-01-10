CES 2018 is in full swing right now, but there isn’t much for Apple users to get excited about unless you’re willing to dive head-first into the HomeKit smartphone market, which is still “emerging” after all this time. Don’t worry though, Apple fans, because we’ve got something for you to enjoy. Today’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free includes seven solid options, so grab them while they’re free.

SmileSelfie – Automatic Selfie

Normally $0.99.

No more sad photos. SmileSelfie takes photo only when you smile. It uses sophisticated smile detection algorithms for each detected face. When the app detects your smile, it doesn’t take only 1 photo, it take up to 3 photo automatically, with 1 second interval. No buttons required to be pressed. Just Smile :-) : : Top Features : :

– Sophisticated face detection and smile detection algorithm

– Up to 3 Auto-Selfies

– View, Compare then Save

– Apply effects to each of 3 photos

– Save to Camera Roll

– Share on Facebook and Twitter NOTE: You can Review this app, and leave a comment with suggestions, so we can improve the app and bring new features on the next update. PLEASE Smile :-) Otherwise this app won’t take selfies.

To Do List

Normally $0.99.

The best to do list app will always be whatever works for you. One reason for the enduring popularity of pen-and-paper-based methods is that they can map perfectly to your individual needs. Manage tasks and projects anywhere with Todoist. At home. At school. At work. Online. Offline.

Beast Towers

Normally $0.99.

No In-App Purchases in this game, you get all the features!

Humans are attacking your castle, but you will defend it! Summon your beasts and defeat them! Want to play a real tower defense game? Try something different, try Beast Towers! “Something a little different, something new, something interesting… something French.” No In-App Purchases in this game! You get all the features! Beast Towers highlights: • Experience true defense battles in 3D! • Unlock new beast towers and evolve them! • 40 different towers! • Over 15 abilities, summon the Cursed cloud! • More than 60 different enemies, fear them, destroy them! • Defeat a boss, and he will join you! • Hours of gameplay • Two game modes, dive into action with the Tsunami mode! • High quality animated characters Device Compatibility: iPad (iPad 2 minimum), iPhone (iPhone 4S minimum, iPhone 5 & newer recommended) and iPod Touch (iPod Touch 5 minimum)!

Mixface

Normally $1.99.

Mixface lets you pin five useful widgets to your watch face that rotate through the day. Pick widgets from our gallery and then use Time Travel to cycle through them on your watch face or set them to appear at useful times throughout the day. Tap through to see more info on the cards in the Watch App or set Notifications against cards to see when the card data changes. Cards include: * Calendar Events

* Set off and arrival times

* Directions

* Battery

* Countdown clocks

* Notes & Reminders

* Weather today

* Weather tomorrow

* Chance of rain

* Steps

* Workouts

* Calories

* Heart rate

* London bus times

* London metro status …. and more! Download now for free and see just what you need, just when you need it… only on Apple Watch. Note: This app integrates with the Apple Health app to show you Steps, Heart Rate, Workouts and Calories on your Watch Face.

3D Earth – weather widget

Normally $3.99.

Meet the wonderful 3D Earth. The most beautiful app, ever!

This unique application combining: weather forecast, clocks, widgets and a beautiful view from the space to our Earth.

Accurate weather conditions and forecast is a main features of this app.

The unique weather forecast algorithm has access to thousands weather stations. It’s allow to make a mostly accurate forecast for each location around the world! Current weather condition has detailed description, air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, dew point, pressure, visibility, as well as comfort index with reference to current weather conditions.

Weather forecast information has detailed description, day and night air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, UV index, probability of precipitation, and comfort index with reference to current weather conditions. FEATURES:

● Real time 3D rendered Earth

● Weather map layers with temperature, humidity, wind, pressure and precipitations

● World clocks

● Weather condition for more than 150 000 locations around the world with 15 days and hourly forecasts

● Beautiful graphics for 15 days and 48 hours forecast

● Notification Center Widget provides quick access to weather forecast and current condition

● Temperature on the icon badge. The current temperature for your location will be displayed on your Home Screen now

● Sunrise and Sunset time

● iCloud sync keeping your cities list at your devices

● Universal app, one app for all devices iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and iPod Touch

Color Accent

Normally $0.99.

Color Accent lets you add accent effect (also known as splash or highlight effect) to your photos in seconds. Simply tap to select colors to keep and make rest of your photo Black and White. FEATURES • Powerful image processing engine Easily pick accent / splash colors to highlight

Pick unlimited number of accent / splash colors • Beautiful and simple user interface Magnifying glass lets you easily pick precise colors

Paint on photos to remove or add colors • Change Hue and Saturation for accent colors

• Film-inspired filters and presets

• Full resolution support

• Universal app

C-Time

Normally $4.99.

Your time is precious. C-Time is the App that helps you see, how much of your valuable time you spend at certain places. Do you ever wonder how much time you spend at work, at your school or in your gym?

C-Time works with geofence system and will automatically record your time being in your defined places per day, month and year.

All this works automatically, without any need to start the app and press any buttons. Whenever you drive / walk into your defined places, C-Time will register your entering and start counting the time you spend at this place. When you leave this place C-Time will automatically stop counting. Features:

• automatically register your time you spend at your places

• show you a notification when you arrive or leave a place with summary information

• manually start and stop the counting

• edit / modify the recorded times

• export / email your time data

• post your time in social media: facebook / twitter / sina weibo With C-Time app you easy track your valuable time you spend at your office, gym or wherever you are interested in. The automatic mode needs the geofence system and is working with:

• iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S and newer. Hints:

□ The automatic mode runs at it’s best, when you have wifi enabled on your phone.

□ C-Time uses the same feature (geofence) as Apple uses in the “Reminders” app.

