Video shows the Model 3’s 0-60 time is even faster than Tesla says

Tesla is unabashedly obsessed with raw acceleration, which is why the company can’t help but boast about 0-60 times even on its lineup of luxury vehicles like the Model X. Looking ahead, Tesla is poised to up the ante as is recently unveiled next-gen Roadster will likely become the fastest production car on the planet, with Tesla touting a 0-60 time of just 1.9 seconds flat. Interestingly enough, even Tesla’s Model 3 — which is admittedly no speed demon — seems to jump off the line faster than initially thought.

For the record, the advertised 0-60 time on the Model 3 clocks in between 5.1 and 5.6 seconds. Recently, though, videos depicting the Model 3 going full throttle reveals that Tesla’s mass market EV can go from 0-60 in well under 5 seconds. In a video put together by DragTimes, we see a Tesla Model 3 on the first go-around reaching 60 MPH in just 4.9 seconds, while also posting a quarter-mile time of 13.6 seconds. On the second go-around, with the battery a bit warmed up, the Model 3 posts a 0-60 time of 4.66 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 13.3 seconds.

DragTimes‘ video can be seen below.

Meanwhile, another video that surfaced over the weekend shows us a Model S 75D going up against the Model 3. While Tesla’s Model S obviously has the advantage across all speed metrics, the Model 3 does a decent job of holding its own given that its a mass market EV not exactly designed to win any drag races. Incidentally, the Model 3 managed to go from 0-60 in just 4.9 seconds flat, once again besting Tesla’s own advertised acceleration time.

You can check out that video, courtesy of i1Tesla, below.